Kaizer Chiefs skipper Khune blames wife for spoiling him: 'I used to eat six meals per day'

The Amakhosi captain is slowly reclaiming his place in the team after managing to beat injury and weight issues

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has opened up on his fitness troubles, saying his wife pampering him saw him gaining weight.

The veteran stopper was battling injuries in the last four seasons and that coincided with him getting married.

He says being spoiled by his wife saw him eating six meals per day and in the process getting out of shape.

“I actually thought about that [the weight issue] on my way here this morning,” said Khune as per Phakhaaathi on Thursday.

“I think that just after getting married, my wife was spoiling me at home. I would sometimes eat six meals in one day…

“I mean every two minutes she would ask if I was fine or if I needed something [to eat]. And without realising it, I was agreeing to everything she was offering.

“I didn’t realise that I was gaining weight but a lot of people could see that. I would judge myself when I got on the field, I could perform the same way I had been performing."

He, however, says he has now sorted out his fitness issues and feels 'like a 12-year-old' as he vows to fight to return to the Bafana Bafana fold.

“But as the club has the structures to [monitor weight], when we do our weights I was told that mine fluctuates…,” Khune said.

“But now I can safely say that the program has worked and I am back to my normal self and I can even feel the fit of the kit is loose and tight as it used to be. I feel like I am 12 years old again.

“I feel great, and I feel I can still compete. I want to compete here [at Chiefs] and get back to the Bafana setup again.

“At some point, I was 94kg and I went down to 84kg but I still want to shed more weight until people start saying, ‘that one is sick’.”

Khune has started in Chiefs’ last three games.