Kaizer Chiefs captain Itumeleng Khune has alleged that former goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter hid important details about his fitness from him.

The 35-year-old slams former coach

Says things have changed his departure

Veteran keeper now eyes return to Bafana

WHAT HAPPENED? After recovering from a long-term injury, Khune endured a long period of being sidelined due to weight issues and fell to the bottom of the goalkeepers pecking order. The veteran stopper hit the lowest ebb last season when he did not feature in any Premier Soccer League games as he was behind Daniel Akpeyi, Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen.

Recently, he confessed getting married affected his weight but he now alleges Baxter made things worse by not being forthcoming and hiding crucial fitness information from him.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I never had any problems with any goalkeeper coach or any head coach. Like I said, I don’t like questioning coaches’ decisions,” Khune told iDiski Times.

“I come to work, I do my job, I go back home and I spend time with my family. Like I said earlier, the critical information that was meant to be shared with me, of my results, was kept away, I don’t know the reasons. But if only I had known that I have gained weight, I have gained body fat, I would have surely done something about it, but I don’t know why it was kept away.

“And you can see that after the club released him [Lee Baxter] everything changed because now everything is visible. We are being told everything, every six weeks we are testing, we are doing our weights, we are doing our skin folds.

"There are certain targets for us to meet in order for us to be able to play for Kaizer Chiefs. So, I’m happy that I was able to meet those targets because my body fat percentage at some point was 16, and before the start of the first game of the season it dropped to 12.

“I told my wife that we need to get it down to eight, so that if it does go up at some point it will be just below 10. So, you must always set yourself higher goals instead of when someone says, give me this, then you limit yourself.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Khune has now reclaimed his position as Chiefs’ number one goalkeeper. He has started the club’s last six games and has sidelined Bvuma and Petersen.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

backpagepix

Backpagepix

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? The Amakhosi goalkeeper is likely to start away at Stellenbosch on Sunday. He has previously stated that his goal is to return to the Bafana Bafana fold.