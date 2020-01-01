Kaizer Chiefs skipper Katsande backs Billiat to respond to criticism
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande is confident striker Khama Billiat will be able to cope with the criticism he has received recently.
The Zimbabwe hitman has been struggling to find his best form for the Premier Soccer League log leaders this term, but Katsande believes it's testament to his compatriot's quality that he's receiving such attention from the supporters.
As they look to stretch their lead at the top to eight points ahead of second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, Billiat will be expected to be key on Sunday evening when they face Stellenbosch.
“Khama is a big player and in most cases, criticism comes only to big players,” Katsande told Pindula. “I know he knows how to deal with it but as a player, he ought to remain focused.
“He is important and we are not worried he will deal with it, are praying to keep the winning spirit in us.”
‘Salt and Vinegar’s sentiments follow those of his coach Ernst Middendorp, who said Billiat will need support from his teammates as he looks to find his magic touch in the final third.
After drawing 1-1 to Bidvest Wits since football resumed, Amakhosi bounced back with a 3-2 win over Polokwane City before succumbing to a 3-1 defeat by Bloemfontein Celtic last week.
Meanwhile, the former Ajax Cape Town player has also attracted criticism from a number of Chiefs legends, with many saying his mind and heart are not at Naturena.
After featuring in 20 matches across all competitions for the Soweto giants, ‘King Khama’ has found the back of the net only once and has two assists thus far.
Following the Brazilians’ struggles in the league and their draw with Maritzburg United on Friday night, the Chiefs technical team will be pinning their hopes on Billiat to inspire the club to glory against Stellies at the Orlando Stadium.
Taking a look at the log table, Chiefs have 52 points from 25 games and lead coach Pitso Mosimane’s troops by five points. They will be looking to consolidate their lead and erase the loss to Phunya Sele Sele.