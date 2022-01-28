Kaizer Chiefs' Sithebe link 'smells bad', AmaZulu might sue Amakhosi

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has threatened to sue Kaizer Chiefs for tapping up midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe, while insisting the player can leave now since he will not feature for the team again.

The administrator stated Amakhosi went behind their back and offered the player a pre-contract and Usuthu could not convince the player otherwise.

What has been said?

"Chiefs were not honest in the deal because they agreed terms without the January window being opened; in signing a pre-contract [with the player left with six months]," Zungu told the media as quoted by the Daily Sun.

"In December when we were on holiday, they had completed everything with him and you know the window is [only] opened on January 1. I told [Chiefs football manager] Bobby Motaung that I was not happy at all about it.

"Yes, Sithebe is going to Chiefs if they have concluded everything with him or at the very least, at the end of the season."

Legal action coming?

The administrator insisted the midfielder is free to join the former champions since he has already destroyed the good relationship they were enjoying.

He further revealed Usuthu might take a step further and sue Chiefs for talking to their player illegally.

"If they want to take him now, we inform them that this is what we want and we still reserve our rights to take legal actions to the highest court," Zungu continued.

"He will not wear the Usuthu jersey again in the second half of the season. That is how we are not very happy about the way he is leaving the club.

"This one exploded and it smells bad, and the reason for that is because of his agent and the club [Chiefs] that wanted him."

The above revelations mean the association between the club and the player is as good as done.

The two parties have worked together since the 2017/18 season when Sithebe ditched Mbombela United.

Chiefs have not responded to the aforementioned claims, but they might be forced to in order to clear the air.