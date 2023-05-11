Kaizer Chiefs star Siyethemba Sithebe has made it known that they are eyeing a spot in next season's Caf Confederation Cup.

Chiefs are hoping to secure Caf football

Sithebe revealed what Zwane told the players

Amakhosi have to win their last two games

WHAT HAPPENED?: The dreadlocked midfield maestro was speaking ahead of Amakhosi's penultimate PSL game of the season which is against SuperSport United on Saturday.

Chiefs are currently placed fourth on the league standings - four points behind third-placed SupeSport coming into their encounter.

Sithebe disclosed that coach Arthur Zwane has informed the team that they cannot afford to lose to Matsatsantsa, who are targeting the league's runners-up spot.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "Coming to SuperSport, I think we need to keep focus because anything can happen," Sithebe told the club's official website.

"It’s still possible to get third position and, as players, it is important to have that motivation and our mindset needs to be positive.

“All I can say is we know SuperSport and how they play. We need to be prepared for the long balls they play, and I think all our preparations are going well," he continued.

"The coach told us, 'We can’t lose to Supersport, no matter what and with all our preparation', I think he is more positive that we can win this game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' chances of finishing second in the league and qualifying for the Caf Champions League are incredibly unlikely.

The Glamour Boys are six points behind second-placed Orlando Pirates, who also have two games left and a superior goal difference.

Zwane's side can finish third and qualify for the Confederation Cup if they win their last two matches and SuperSport fail to win their remaining two games.

WHAT IS NEXT?: The game between SuperSport and Chiefs will take place at Royal Bafoeng Stadium in Rustenburg.