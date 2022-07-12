Kaizer Chiefs' Sithebe explains why he thinks trophy drought will finally end

The former AmaZulu star has arrived at a club that has gone for a seven-year period without winning a single piece of silverware

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Siyethemba Sithebe is satisfied with the squad Amakhosi have assembled so far as he makes a bold declaration that they will win silverware this season.

Since clinching the 2014/15 Premier Soccer League title, Chiefs have struggled to claim more silverware.

During that dry period, five coaches have come and gone together with a host of players but Amakhosi’s fortunes have not changed.

That has attracted criticism on the pedigree of coaches Chiefs have been hiring, as well as the quality of their signings.

“Chiefs are a big team. I am happy with the quality we have in playing personnel. I think trophies are coming this coming season. We will try and win all the games,” said Sithebe as per Sowetan Live.

In the current transfer period, Chiefs have signed Sithebe, Zitha Kwinika, Ashley du Preez, Dillon Solomons, Kamohelo Mahlatsi, Lehlogonolo Matlou and Yusuf Maart.

Having endured a difficult period of not playing competitive football between January and May, Sithebe declares his “happiness is back” following his switch to the Soweto giants.

He was being frozen out by his former club AmaZulu after signing a pre-contract with Chiefs.

“There were a lot of negotiations for me to finally be here,” Sithebe added.

“It was tough being frozen out because I used to be a regular, playing all the games. It stressed me to find out that I was not going to play again until the upcoming season. My happiness is back now.

“I am very happy to be here. I grew up supporting Kaizer Chiefs, so now I feel at home. I will fight for this badge. I have been playing in the PSL for a while now. I know who I am. I can promise our supporters that I will continue to be the player they know.”

The new signings have come after Amakhosi released 12 players as coach Arthur Zwane embarked on a rebuilding project.

More signs are expected to arrive at Naturena before the start of the 2022/23 season.