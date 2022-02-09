Kaizer Chiefs signings: Agent updates on pursuit of West African striker

Kaizer Chiefs are still looking to reinforce their striking department following the closure of the January transfer window over a week ago.



The Soweto giants were credited with an interest in Royal AM frontman Victor Letsoalo and an unnamed Western African striker last month.



However, Royal AM made it clear that Letsoalo was not for sale and the Bafana Bafana international stayed put at the Durban-based outfit.



While Chiefs' interest in an unnamed West African striker was disclosed by top local football agent Mike Makaab late last month.



The Prosport International chief executive officer told Gagasi FM that the Soweto giants were offered a chance to sign a striker from ‘West Africa.'



Maakab responded to a fan who asked for an update regarding Amakhosi's pursuit of a marksman on Twitter on Wednesday morning.



"Good morning Mike Makaab, I don't know if you are able to answer this, but the West Africa Striker you offered to Chiefs, is there some positive feedback or still ongoing talks?" a fan asked.



"[Talks] still ongoing," Maakab, who represents Chiefs stars Bernard Parker and Siyabonga Ngezana, responded.



As things stand, Chiefs have a full foreign quota which means they cannot register a non-South African player with the PSL.



Zambia international Lazarous Kambole, Nigerian goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, Leonardo Castro of Colombia, Serbian hitman Samir Nurkovic and Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu are currently on the books of Amakhosi.



However, the Glamour Boys are reportedly working to ensure that Akpeyi and Castro acquire permanent residency permits (PRP) having resided in South Africa for more than five years.



Once the duo acquire their PRP's they would be registered with the PSL as locals - freeing up two foreign spots for the Naturena-based giants in the process.



Their Chiefs teammate and Zimbabwean star Khama Billiat is registered as a local having received his PRP while playing for Mamelodi Sundowns in 2015.