Kaizer Chiefs' signing spree: Who is next? Ntseki concedes Amakhosi are not yet done - 'I don't see a full house of good players'

Coach Molefi Ntseki has confirmed he is open to signing more players at Kaizer Chiefs in the ongoing transfer window.

Chiefs have signed seven players

The transfer window is still open

Ntseki explains the need of more players

WHAT HAPPENED: Molefi was appointed as Chiefs head coach a couple of weeks ago, replacing Arthur Zwane who was demoted to deputy role.

Given Msimango, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Tebogo Potsane, Pule Mmodi, Ranga Chivaviro, Edson Castillo, and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe are the new players the tactician has brought.

The new players are meant to help the Glamour Boys end their trophyless season in the 2023/24 campaign.

Ntseki feels good players are not enough at the club to ensure there is always consistency even when a key player gets injured.

WHAT HE SAID: "For a team of Kaizer Chiefs’ caliber, I don’t see a house full of good players, and then you close the door before any good player that might be coming," Ntseki said as quoted by Far Post.

"Results will always come in and out, and then some results are not what you want. And also, I have learned for the past 25 years as a coach that there are three moments in football that can determine whether you succeed or you fail.

"Good players, at times, lose form. You have to get a replacement for that. Good players, at times, get injured; you need to have somebody ready to do the job. And also good players get suspended, you need to get somebody ready to take over," he reasoned.

"We have done a very good squad audit, and it means that if there is ever a need to bring in somebody to give more impetus to the team, we will do that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Amakhosi had a very inconsistent 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season that saw the team finish fifth on the table.

The fans pressured the club to change the coach but were unhappy to see Ntseki being given the job.

It is interesting to see whether the tactician can defy the odds and lead the Glamour Boys to success.

WHAT NEXT: After losing to Yanga SC 1-0 in their first pre-season game, Amakhosi head to Botswana to play Township Rollers on Saturday.