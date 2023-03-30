Kaizer Chiefs sign TS Galaxy captain Msimango? Arthur Zwane comments

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has responded to reports suggesting they have signed TS Galaxy skipper Given Msimango.

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week, various reports claimed centre-back Msimango had signed a four-year deal and will be with Chiefs starting in July. The news dominated headlines, saying Chiefs had beaten Orlando Pirates to the 25-year-old's signature as Zwane was hailed as having completed good transfer business after also signing central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United on a pre-contract.

When asked about Msimango on Thursday, Zwane was non-committal but revealed they have already identified players to bring to Naturena for next season.

WHAT ZWANE SAID: “We have identified players, we have identified players and we’ll keep on trying our level best to bring in players that we think will add value to the club,” said Zwane as per iDiski Times.

“And yes, at the moment I’m not at liberty to divulge any information until the club makes that announcement.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Signing a defender has been a priority for Zwane who has a rearguard that has been struggling this season. Amakhosi have conceded 26 goals in 23 Premier Soccer League games which is a worrying rate of conceding.

Reports of Msimango joining Chiefs heightened hopes for a club that has other centre-backs like Njabulo Ngcobo, Erick Mathoho and Austin Dube struggling for game time. Zitha Kwinika and Edmilson Dove are Amakhosi’s preferred twin central defenders at the moment.

If Msimango arrives at Naturena together with Ditlhokwe, stiff competition for playing time is expected.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE & MSIMANGO? Chiefs will be back in action following the Fifa international break and they host Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.

The following, Msimango is set to captain TS Galaxy when they welcome Maritzburg United to Mbombela Stadium.