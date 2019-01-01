Kaizer Chiefs sign Simba midfielder James Kotei

The new Amakhosi signing has left Wekundu wa Msimbazi following a three-year successful spell with the club

Premier Soccer League ( ) heavyweights have beefed up their squad with the signing of Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei.

The 25-year-old player has secured a move to Amakhosi following a successful campaign with Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba.

Amakhosi announced the arrival of Kotei on a long-term deal on their official Twitter account on Wednesday.

A club statement read: "Player Updates: Chiefs confirm Kotei."

"Kaizer Chiefs have signed James Agyekum Kotei on a three-year contract. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder hails from ."

"He joins Amakhosi from Simba Sport Club in the Tanzanian Premier League."

Kotei, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, played an important role in helping Simba clinch their second successive Tanzanian Premier League title last month.

The former Liberty Professionals player also helped Wekundu wa Msimbazi reach the quarter-finals of the Caf during the recent season.

Kotei is an experienced player, having also spent some time with Oman Professional League club Al-Oruba SC during the 2015/16 campaign.

The Accra-born player will compete with Willard Katsande, Arohasina Andrianarimanana and George Maluleka in Chiefs' midfield.

He becomes Amakhosi's second signing ahead of the 2019/20 season, with the club having also signed Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole.