Kaizer Chiefs sign Melbourne City midfielder Keryan Baccus and KFC Komarno striker Samir Nurkovic

The Serbian forward and Australian midfielder have joined the Soweto giants, who are expected to challenge for trophies in the new season

have beefed up their squad with the signing of Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic.

The 27-year-old player has joined the Premier Soccer League ( ) giants from Slovakian club FKC Komarno.

Nurkovic had a successful campaign in front of goal as he hit the back of the net 23 times in the second tier of Slovakian football, The 2. Liga.

Amakhosi have since decided to snap up the prolific player and the club released te following statement on its official Twitter page.

A club statement read: "Kaizer Chiefs welcome their new player, Samir Nurković, on a three-year contract."

"The striker was born in the Republic of in 1992."

"He recently played for KFC Komarno in Serbia, where he had an impressive 2018/19 season. Samir will wear jersey number 9."

Nurkovic's 23 goals earned him the 2018/19 2 Liga Golden Boot award which he shared with Miladin Vujosevic of FK Dubnica.

The Tutin-born player becomes Amakhosi's third signing ahead of the new 2019/20 season having also snapped up Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei and Zambian striker Lazarous Kambole.

Furthermore, Chiefs also revealed that they are set to complete the signing of Australian midfielder Kearyn Baccus.

The 27-year-old midfielder has to play for Melbourne City, who are campaigning in 's top-flight league, A-League.

The Naturena-based giants released the following statement regarding Baccus on Tuesday.

"We are awaiting the arrival of Kearyn Baccus from Melbourne City in Australia."

"The two clubs have agreed on terms and the midfielder is expected to officially be announced this week," another statement read.

Baccus, who is a defensive midfielder by trade, helped City finish third on the 2018/19 A-League regular season standings.