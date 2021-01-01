Kaizer Chiefs showed character against Baroka FC - Hunt

Amakhosi had to come from behind and salvage a share of the spoils against their Limpopo visitors

coach Gavin Hunt has hailed his side’s show of character in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw against FC at FNB Stadium but has asked his charges to be “tougher”.

After Thamsanqa Masiya thrust Baroka into the lead early in the second half, it appeared Chiefs were headed for a loss, but they had to thank an own goal from the visitors’ Goodman Mosele which earned them a point.

Hunt was not happy with his side wasting scoring chances and the way they conceded after Evidence Makgopa jumped higher than the taller Chiefs defenders to flick the ball for Masiya to hit home.

Despite that lapse, Hunt lauded his side’s resilience which pressured Baroka until Mosele turned the ball into his own net.

“They [Baroka] did well, they worked hard, they're strong, they're fit, but we knew that. But all in all, disappointed with the result but we showed a little bit of character to come back. But we've got to be tougher. Can't concede a goal like that,” Hunt told SuperSport TV.

“Well, opportunities again. We could've been out of sight in the first half. Our two centre-backs I think they must be eight feet tall and their 27 [Makgopa] was out-jumping them the whole day.

“I thought their 27 was unbelievable. Fantastic performance from the boy upfront. That's how the goal came. Anyway, that’s what we have got to get better at. We've got to get a lot more game toughness in us and a little bit more awareness.

“But we had a lot of opportunities. I mean Castro should have scored two when he came on. Happy should have scored in the first half, Reeve had an open goal in the first half. We had to change the shape because of the situation, but you have to score bigger opportunities. I’m disappointed with that but all-in-all we just have to keep moving.”

Chiefs now shift focus to Saturday’s Soweto Derby against at Orlando Stadium.

Their traditional rivals also drew 1-1 at home against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, making the derby one to recover from the setbacks for both sides.

“It’s obviously something that is very difficult because of the situation to play,” said Hunt.

“We'll embrace it and face it on Saturday. We have got an extra day now which we haven't had for the past couple of weeks. Two days to play, [and again] two days to play, hopefully, we can try and regroup and get one or two back.”