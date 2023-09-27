Kaizer Chiefs show Sekhukhune who is boss as they fight back from a goal down to take all points

Kaizer Chiefs came back from a goal down to beat Sekhukhune United 2-1 at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday night.

Chiefs fight back to win 2-1

Castillo and Dove on target

Mthethwa makes his debut

WHAT HAPPENED: Chibuike Ohizu is usually the goal-getter for Sekhukhune but this time around, he provided an assist for Babina Noko at the stroke of half-time as they left a dagger in the heart of Amakhosi supporters. Elias Mokwana was at the end of a Sekhukhune break-away and left Brandon Petersen with no chance.

But Molefi Ntseki's half-time talk proved its dividend as Chiefs came out looking more determined. Their pressing was a notch up as they stole the ball from Ali Badra Sangare, who was trusted with instigating build-up play from the back. However, his initial pass was snatched by Pule Mmodi, who passed the ball to Ashley du Preez.

The pacey attacker fired what looked like a cross but the ball found Edson Castillo who dived and connected with a header to level matters.

Article continues below

OX'S DEBUT: Chiefs fans will always pride themselves for convincing the club to sign Sibongiseni Mthethwa from Stellenbosch FC. After mounting pressure, at least as far as social media posts go by, Chiefs management succumbed to the idea, went to the land of grapevines and came back with 'The OX'.

Spotting the No.5 jersey, made famous by former captain Patrick Mabedi - Ntseki gave Mthethwa his debut around the hour mark as he came on in the place of Castillo. Ranga Chivaviro was also thrown into the mix as he spearheaded Chiefs attack but was unlucky in front of goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs completed their comeback in the 76th minute through Edmilson Dove when he received a well-weighed cross into the box from the foot of Reeve Frosler, helping the Glamour Boys win their third game of the season.

WHAT'S NEXT: Amakhosi will now look to creep into the top three for the first time this season in their next encounter.