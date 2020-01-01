Kaizer Chiefs shouldn't replace Maluleka with a player similar to Katsande - Khuse

The retired midfielder feels Amakhosi need an experienced campaigner who will not rely on strength to dominate the midfield next season

legend Donald Khuse doesn't believe the club needs a player as strong as Willard Katsande to replace George Maluleka in midfield ahead of next season.

Maluleka is on his way to after signing a pre-contract with them at the start of the season.

As things stand, Amakhosi have players such as Kearyn Baccus and Siphelele Ntshangase as possible replacements from within the current squad, and they may be forced to rely on the duo should their two-window transfer-ban be upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"From way back, Kaizer Chiefs aren't a team that relies on players with physical strength to win ball possession from opposition players," Khuse told Isolezwe.

"That means they shouldn't focus on getting players who are similar to Katsande [when replacing Maluleka]."

"He [Katsande] has worked for the team but we should go back to what used to work for the team in the past. There are those who have similar attributes as him and those who should be getting closer to the first-team from the development," he said.

Khuse admitted the Soweto giants definitely need to strengthen their midfield with experienced players for next season but he's of the view this shouldn't be done at the expense of neglecting players from the club's academy.

"There is no question on the importance of strengthening the midfield at Chiefs. At a big team like Chiefs, players with experience are needed, meaning they will be on the right track if they buy an experienced player to strengthen the midfield.

"However, the buying of experienced players must not mean neglecting young talent from the club's development," added Khuse.