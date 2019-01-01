Kaizer Chiefs should talk in May about the PSL table - Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The Brazilians have not tasted victory in their last three league games, consequently making way for Amakhosi to open up a 10-point lead

coach Pitso Mosimane feels it is too early to start regarding as Premier Soccer League ( ) title favourites.

Kaizer Chiefs enjoy a 10 point gap at the top of the standings in a fine start to the season as they chase their first league title since 2015.

Chiefs are currently enjoying a six-match winning streak in the PSL but Mosimane has dismissed their run, saying it is premature to read much into Amakhosi’s league form.

“Yes, you can start very well and look very good, look promising, to say ‘this year…this is the year’ okay? We talk in May [when the campaign concludes], let’s talk in May, let’s not talk now or in February, March…let’s talk in May,’’ Mosimane was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

The Brazilians have not won their last three PSL games, including a 2-0 defeat to Chiefs at home.

“You can never become a bad team overnight; I mean really! How many times should we prove that we’re at this level? Just that we were not winning in the last three games and it makes a lot of noise…you know what I am trying to say,’’ said Mosimane.

“So, at this point in time who’s got the league title? It’s us, no one else, we have the league title it’s in Chloorkop, no one has a trophy and we are defending it remember? So all these other noises it’s okay, it’s a good noise.’ “Where’s the trophy, it’s in Chloorkop the other one is in SuperSport [the MTN8 they won last month], they are all in Tshwane, those are the two last trophies, they are in Tshwane…there’s a noise this is okay, it’s how you end [that’s important].’’

Sundowns have won the league title four times in the past six seasons.

They have reached the Telkom Knockout final after edging 2-1 on Saturday.