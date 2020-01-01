Kaizer Chiefs should sign three players and have depth like Mamelodi Sundowns – Kannemeyer

The former Amakhosi defender has urged his former team to focus on the job and not on Masandawana

Former defender David Kannemeyer believes the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders need to beef up the squad with at least three players.

However, he stated it is up to coach Ernst Middendorp’s technical team to decide on where to bolster the team as they look to bring the PSL title home following a four-year trophy drought.

With away from home for Caf assignments, the retired left-back says Amakhosi must not expect favours from former Amakhosi manager Steve Komphela but to do the job and widen the gap.

“Yeah, I think they need to strengthen the team to have depth as the games are coming thick and fast in the second round,” Kannemeyer told Goal.

“It’s a wise decision to strengthen but it’s just my opinion and all the decision rests on the technical team and coach Middendorp. I am sure he will evaluate his squad and probably go and get one or two.

“In my opinion, I think he needs two or three players in this current transfer window. If you look at Sundowns, they always want players to beef up because it’s good to have quality and depth.

“Chiefs are a big team and the coach shouldn’t be found wanting when suspensions and injuries strike. You see Sundowns have quality and they can field a different team on any day.

“I am confident coach Middendorp will have the backing of the chairman should he decide to bring new faces to ensure they remain on track as far as their ambitions for this season.”

Speaking about the next PSL clash scheduled for this weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium, the 42-year-old legend expects a thriller where both sides chase maximum points.

“No, Chiefs must not expect favours from Steve. I think both coaches are looking for the points for different reasons,” continued the Cape Town-based legend.

“Chiefs want to win, they know what they want to achieve at the end of the season and Steve wants the points to secure their status and possibly make it to the top eight.

“It’s going to be an interesting one because Arrows are blowing hot and cold and they have not been consistent. However, we cannot just assume Chiefs will go there and win.

“It’s going to be an open game and both coaches are definitely experienced.”

With the Brazilians en route to Angola for their fifth Group C clash against Petro Luanda on Saturday, The Magic FC coach has urged the Glamour Boys to focus on their job and stretch their lead at the summit.

“The mission is to widen the gap and it’s an opportunity to do so because Sundowns are not playing a league match this weekend,” added the former Bafana Bafana international.

“They must do the job and not look around on who is doing what and so on. They must not look at Sundowns all the other teams right now.

“Coach Middendorp is aware they have not won any trophy as yet, that’s the reality. This means they must be patient and take each game as it comes - they must not allow complacency to creep in.”