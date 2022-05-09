‘Kaizer Chiefs should promote Zwane’ - Amakhosi fans after Mamelodi Sundowns draw
Kaizer Chiefs fans have called on the club management to hire interim coach Arthur Zwane on a permanent basis after he masterminded a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.
It was the Brazilians, who took the lead at FNB Stadium courtesy of Aubrey Modiba but Amakhosi hit back through Phathutshedzo Nangeto to ensure the game ended in a draw.
Chiefs were handed a great chance to snatch a late winner from the penalty spot but Keagan Dolly watched helplessly as his weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse.
The outcome of the game has left many Chiefs supporters urging the top brass to tie down Zwane, who took over the mantle of handling the side from Stuart Baxter, into a permanent contract, insisting he has what it takes to help the team win titles next season.
Below is how Amakhosi fans reacted on Twitter after the game.
Another set of supporters believe under Zwane, the Soweto-giants have started to play good football because he understands how to read the game while another fan opined that under him, Zambia forward Lazarous Kambole can thrive in Chiefs’ colours.
Elsewhere, another set of supporters are already psyched up and looking forward to the new season with the South African coach in charge of Amakhosi.
Meanwhile, another supporter believes Zwane should be given new players and the first 15 matches of the new campaign to prove his worth while another questioned the 48-year-old to come clean and reveal whether he wants the job permanently.
While most of the supporters want Zwane to stay, one fan is against the move insisting what Chiefs need is an experienced coach with his own assistant for the new season.
Chiefs have struggled this season and are currently lying fourth on the 16-team table with 43 points from 28 matches with only two matches to end the campaign. They have managed 12 wins, seven draws, and suffered nine defeats.
