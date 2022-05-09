‘Kaizer Chiefs should promote Zwane’ - Amakhosi fans after Mamelodi Sundowns draw

Kaizer Chiefs fans have called on the club management to hire interim coach Arthur Zwane on a permanent basis after he masterminded a 1-1 Premier Soccer League draw against rivals Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

It was the Brazilians, who took the lead at FNB Stadium courtesy of Aubrey Modiba but Amakhosi hit back through Phathutshedzo Nangeto to ensure the game ended in a draw.

Chiefs were handed a great chance to snatch a late winner from the penalty spot but Keagan Dolly watched helplessly as his weak effort was saved by goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse.

The outcome of the game has left many Chiefs supporters urging the top brass to tie down Zwane, who took over the mantle of handling the side from Stuart Baxter, into a permanent contract, insisting he has what it takes to help the team win titles next season.

Below is how Amakhosi fans reacted on Twitter after the game.

Arthur Zwane is doing great kaizer chiefs must give him a chance



Magethe pic.twitter.com/QnPst8nljD — Bheki Ndlovu (@KingbNdlovu) May 8, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs is in Good hands with Arthur Zwane and Dillion Sheppard 🙌🏾 #MangetheBall #Amakhosi4Life — NIBESABANI ABELUNGU ???🌍 (@Mangena_MK) May 8, 2022

If @KaizerChiefs give Arthur Zwane the coaching job for the next 2 seasons, we will start being competitive again! #Amakhosi4Life — Less Is More (@TBK4ITT) May 8, 2022

Give Arthur Zwane the job! — Chad Africa. (@ChadAfrica1) May 8, 2022

@KaizerChiefs when Arthur Zwane started he gave other players who were not playing a chance & most of them lacked match fitness & it showed during those losses. Give him a chance & get him a striker who can finish off the chances that Billiat & Dolly creat. #ChivsSun #Amakhosi — Neo🇿🇦Nhlonze🌍 (@NeoNhlonze) May 8, 2022

It will be a huge surprise if Arthur Zwane doesn't get permanency of coaching Kaizer Chiefs.



He outperformed Sundowns coaches today. — kabelo_Moss. (@Kideo_Mah) May 8, 2022

Arthur Zwane is my last hope now in bringing back the brand of beautiful football to @KaizerChiefs. I know and trust @kaizerm_jr to do the right thing. — Nhlakanipho (@NhlivoT) May 8, 2022

@KaizerChiefs board should just promote Arthur Zwane as head coach, he has proved himself worthy so many times. https://t.co/79hhVlULsW — Thuto_Moitsemang (@Thuto36311375) May 8, 2022

Kaizer Motaung should give Arthur Zwane the role head coach of @KaizerChiefs

He knows how to motivate the boys, look at how well they are playing. Motivated. Energetic, holding Sundowns at ransom for 90 minutes, who would have thought? #DSTVprem — Afrikan|Chef_™ (@AfrikanChefZA) May 8, 2022

Give Arthur Zwane the job. — bobby. (@umxolisi_ed) May 8, 2022

Respect Arthur Zwane, give him time🙏✍️ pic.twitter.com/YPt2MmvvR0 — Mahlobo (@Bheki_Nyathi) May 8, 2022

With that kind of performance Kaizer Chiefs can win trophies next season. Give Arthur Zwane a full season to cook. — General (@GeneralMphozar) May 8, 2022

We need Arthur Zwane as a coach They must give him a five year contract and buy quality players🔥 — MainChamp (@Sifiso_M_Sambo) May 8, 2022

Arthur Zwane is the Man for the Job, with a few Quality Additions and cut some deadwood. There's a way of playing that we can see. — Cocky Mahlaba (@LeboSedu1407) May 8, 2022

Kaizer Chiefs is really playing good football under Arthur Zwane & Dillion Shepard, both should be given the chance. — Kat (@katlego_stali) May 8, 2022

Another set of supporters believe under Zwane, the Soweto-giants have started to play good football because he understands how to read the game while another fan opined that under him, Zambia forward Lazarous Kambole can thrive in Chiefs’ colours.

But otherwise credited must be given to Arthur zwane. He spotted Maboe as our weakness and feasted on him and his subs got him a point and almost won him the game . He knows how to read the game. — 5PEAT MAESTRO (@GreatMaestrojoy) May 8, 2022

It doesn't matter the results here, nor the performance of the season, this Arthur Zwane @KaizerChiefs plays DELICIOUS football ⚽️!!#Amakhosi4Life ✌✌ — PULE 🇿🇦 MATLHO (@PuleMatlho) May 8, 2022

His Name is Arthur Zwane 🔥



Thank you@KaizerChiefs



This is the squad we need. — @Thabiso_♧Punter (@ThiboThabs) May 8, 2022

I have just watched a different @KaizerChiefs today, thanks to Coach #ArthurZwane and the players — Simo Mr #NoPainNoGain (@Njomane0405) May 8, 2022

What a transformation from Kaiser Chiefs Arthur Zwane well-done for keeping hopes alive great performance from Khosi should have won it — SNACKER (@Clive10495606) May 8, 2022

6 shots on target.



Give Arthur Zwane a preseason and you will see. — George (He/Him) (@geesum) May 8, 2022

Arthur Zwane needs more support, man knows what he's doing. — Gaopalelwe™ (@Gaopalelwe08) May 8, 2022

Chiefs fans let's appreciate Arthur Zwane n give him credit & a chance to lead our great team back to glory days #Amakhosi4Life 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/DHad7Nqask — 🖤Sir LOYALTY🖤 (@TheRealest201) May 8, 2022

Kambole can perform under this Arthur Zwane project #Amakhosi4Life — JABULANI MOHAULE (@Risky_is_back) May 8, 2022

Arthur Zwane. I forsee a lot of heart coming from this coach. His 3rd eye is wide open, even true to the game. — Nali-Alien👽 (N/A) (@naliAlien) May 8, 2022

It's all coming together under coach Arthur Zwane. Good football, bo ngezana are becoming quality defenders, one thing needed is to push our players to be clinical upfront and use all the chances. Dolly can be rested a bit. He will come back sharper — Joy Lethabo (@JoyLethabo8) May 8, 2022

Elsewhere, another set of supporters are already psyched up and looking forward to the new season with the South African coach in charge of Amakhosi.

I have a hope on Arthur Zwane and Kaizer Chiefs come next season I can't wait, they display a good brand of football today ✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼✌🏼 — Ntandazo Mdeni (@MdeniNtandazo) May 8, 2022

Arthur Zwane is good for this team — Lumko Nkuzo (@lumkon) May 8, 2022

arthur zwane i believe in you — between the commas (@sond1ya) May 8, 2022

Arthur Zwane is the man. Dear Kaizer Chiefs... — Lira (@Lira71610414) May 8, 2022

I believe in Arthur Zwane ball ❤️‍🔥🔥🤙🏽 — 🎭Khorus🎭 (@ZiuQSouL) May 8, 2022

I believe in Arthur Zwane so much — RebrandedClinton (@RebrandedClint) May 8, 2022

Meanwhile, another supporter believes Zwane should be given new players and the first 15 matches of the new campaign to prove his worth while another questioned the 48-year-old to come clean and reveal whether he wants the job permanently.

We have given a good account for ourselves today @KaizerChiefs the panic was less and we played with a good structure in the midfield. We can improve, give Arthur Zwane new players and 15 games into the new season and see what he can offer. #Amakhosi4GuardOfHonor #Amakhosi4Life — Mćhenge ⚖️ (@NangamsoSA) May 8, 2022

@KaizerChiefs i have an ask, supporters wants Arthur Zwane as coach. Does he want? -if yes. Why should You be given the opportunity Zwane? Chiefs plz publish his answer so will b measured based on it — Kum Sandsz (@KumSandsz) May 8, 2022

While most of the supporters want Zwane to stay, one fan is against the move insisting what Chiefs need is an experienced coach with his own assistant for the new season.

Kaizer Chiefs fans support anything in their team. They even want Arthur Zwane to be coach next season based on a single performance against a team already crowned Champions. You are very gullible like your Bobby shem. Look for experience coach with his own assistant. — Matshaya, Doyi (@Maliqo) May 8, 2022

Chiefs have struggled this season and are currently lying fourth on the 16-team table with 43 points from 28 matches with only two matches to end the campaign. They have managed 12 wins, seven draws, and suffered nine defeats.

Do you agree Zwane is the right man to take full charge ahead of next season? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.