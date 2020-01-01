Kaizer Chiefs should not compare themselves to Liverpool - Baloyi

The former Amakhosi captain also discussed whether Itumeleng Khune should be preferred ahead of current first-choice keeper Daniel Akpeyi

Legendary goalkeeper Brian Baloyi says there is no need for his former side to panic as the race for the title continues.Amakhosi saw their lead at the top of the league standings reduced to six points after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to over the weekend.Baloyi has indicated that Chiefs should not compare themselves with runaway English Premier League leaders , who remain undefeated in the competition this season.

“Obviously, no team will have a run like Liverpool. Liverpool will never have a good run like this, never again,“ Baloyi told Far Post.

“In football you will drop points whether it’s against the smaller teams or the bigger teams. But it’s better if you drop them against the smaller teams than against the teams you are fighting for the title with.

“In such a season you can’t afford to lose against them. In a season when they are not doing well you can afford that but not in a season like this one."

More teams

Baloyi went on to praise the Chiefs management for making some great signings ahead of the current season as they look to ensure that the team ends its five-year trophy drought.

“Sometimes you sign players and they take two seasons to gel mainly if they are foreign players who haven’t played in before," he added

“But on the other side you have players like [Khama] Billiat and [Itumeleng] Khune who haven’t really contributed much as you would have loved. You need a balance that when the other players are not doing well the others should jump in.

“They (Chiefs) haven’t scored a lot of goals from open play. Most of their goals have been from set-pieces whether by [Samir[ Nurkovic or [Leonardo] Castro and now the teams know them and plan against them."

Article continues below

The former Bafana Bafana international feels that Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp has a big decision to make in the goalkeeping department ahead of the Soweto Derby clash with on February 29.

“And when Khune is on the bench [Daniel] Akpeyi makes some mistakes because of pressure. It reminds me of [Brilliant] Khuzwayo. He used to make the same mistakes when Khune was on the bench which costs the team," he continued.

“Like this weekend they are playing in the Nedbank Cup and if Khune plays and does well the pressure will be on the coach to play him in the derby and Akpeyi has been doing well.

“The supporters will also expect Khune to play if he does well this weekend. But also, with Khune’s presence and distribution they could have the chance of scoring in open play which should be good."