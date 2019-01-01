Kaizer Chiefs: Should Kambole, Nurkovic or Castro lead the attack?

Amakhosi have bolstered their squad with five new signings, and two of those are strikers. But who should lead the attack this season?

On paper, have the most lethal striking department in the Premier Soccer League ( ) in Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole, and Leonardo Castro.

However, only one, or perhaps two, can play at the same time depending on coach Ernst Middendorp's formation and opponents.

With the 2019/20 PSL season underway, it will be interesting to see who gets the nod to lead the Amakhosi attack.

In the past, Chiefs struggled in front of goal and had to rely on Khama Billiat for goals while Castro was out of form.

But who should lead Amakhosi's frontline this season?

Samir Nurkovic

After scoring 39 goals in 48 games over the past two seasons, Nurkovic is considered the number one attacker at Chiefs right now.

However, he is new to the PSL and Middendorp should try by all means to protect him from the pressure that comes with playing for Chiefs.

While it would be key for Nurkovic to get as many games under his belt as possible, introducing him gradually to the system could benefit Chiefs in the long run.

Very few players really hit the ground running soon after joining Chiefs, but others didn't need much time to settle, including Knowledge Musona and Collins Mbesuma.

Nurkovic still needs to get used to how the team plays before he can be considered ready to shoulder the responsibility of scoring goals at Chiefs.

Lazarous Kambole

The Zambian forward has been the talk of the town across the African continent for his ability to bury goalscoring chances.

He came to Chiefs on the back of a successful campaign in Zambia with Zesco United, where he scored seven goals in 15 Caf games.

Kambole scored six times in eight Caf Champions League matches during the 2017/18 season. This means he understands the dynamics of African football more, having faced a variety of opponents across the continent.

He showed glimpses of what he can offer during that CBL Cup loss to , and perhaps a solution to Amakhosi's ailing frontline.

Leonardo Castro

The Colombian marksman understands South African football better than his two new teammates, and therefore, he might still be Middendorp's first choice.

However, while he knows where the poles are and has scored some crucial goals for the club over the last 18 months, he often appears to be too relaxed.

Castro has been cracking the nod on reputation and not necessarily because he is on top of his game.

For this reason, Middendorp should help bring back Castro's hunger, which the fans fall in love with whilst he was , by giving Kambole the chance to start matches.

Chiefs need fresh ideas upfront, and as they allow Nurkovic to get used to his new surroundings, Kambole would be the perfect man to lead the attack alongside the likes of Billiat and Dumisani Zuma.