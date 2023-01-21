Kaizer Chiefs should have scored four or five goals - Zwane makes strong claim after Mamelodi Sundowns defeat

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane believes that his side could have easily scored four or five goals against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday night.

Maema's first-half goal earned Sundowns the victory

Masandawana set a new record for most wins in a row

Amakhosi are now 22 points behind Masandawana on PSL log

WHAT HAPPENED? The Glamour Boys' struggles in the Premier Soccer League continued as they recorded their third consecutive defeat in a game which was played at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs created several chances which they failed to convert and Neo Maema's first-half goal earned Masandawana their first-ever league double over Amakhosi in the PSL era.

Zwane was left to rue Amakhosi's missed chances and he also felt that his charges showed the PSL champions too much respect..

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: “We had a plan and our plan was for them to play the ball inside, we’re going to get the ball there,” Zwane told SuperSport TV.“And from the first-half, we had about five of those, similar, where we get the ball and give the ball back to them. Final third entry, where we know we could’ve done better, poor decision-making and it happened again in the second-half.“Today, if we were clinical, we could’ve scored four or five goals. If you look at how many balls sometimes even Ronwen [Williams] tried to play and then it hit one of our players, fell in our paths, then we just have to punish them," the Soweto-born tactician continued. “But again we [don’t]. We had numbers, three vs two, three vs one, the decision-making let us down again. It’s one of those things, it wasn’t to be but the second-half was far better than the first-half. I think in the first-half we were a bit sluggish, we showed them too much respect.“But second half we started with [Siyethemba] Sithebe who gave us that balance, we started now looking like we could dictate terms in the middle. It got better and better as the game progressed.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs remained fifth on the standings - three points behind third-placed SuperSport United and 22 points behind Sundowns.

Amakhosi's ambitions of challenging for the league championship are slowly fading away at the moment having now lost three matches in a row.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi will face off with Royal AM on January 29 at FNB Stadium. Amakhosi will be looking to record their first-ever win over Royal AM having lost to the KwaZulu-Natal side in the first round clash last August.