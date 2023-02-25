'Kaizer Chiefs should have done better' - Arthur Zwane talks tactics after Orlando Pirates triumph

Arthur Zwane has revealed he was not happy with Kaizer Chiefs' use of the ball despite their win against Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

Ndah own goal settled matters at FNB Stadium

It was Chiefs fifth Soweto Derby win in row

Zwane explains weakness

WHAT HAPPENED: Olisa Ndah scored into his own net in the dying minutes to hand Chiefs the Soweto Derby bragging rights in the Premier Soccer League game staged at the FNB Stadium.

Zwane's tactics paid off with Keagan Dolly also putting in a decent shift for the Glamour Boys who are now on 31 points, the same as their city rivals who boast a superior goal difference.

10111 explains his second-half substitutions, especially after Innocent Maela's red card that reduced the Sea Robbers to 10 men.

WHAT HE SAID: "At half-time, we told them we have to put them under pressure, we have to force them to make mistakes and we got that one where Saile was going straight to goal and Maela was sent off," Zwane said after the match.

"Now we had to reshuffle again, how we are going and unfortunately Sifiso [Hlanti] was not giving us that extra man forward because there was no need to sit with four at the back. So had to now bring in Happy [Mashiane], bring in [Kgaogelo] Sekgota so that he can eliminate them in 1v1s and we put them more under pressure.

"We did but I think we should’ve done better, I’m still not happy how we were moving off the ball. We could’ve done better so we can exploit the space and create space for other players.

"But I will take this one because the boys worked very hard between them. I think forward we could have done better, but Christian [Saile] was very forceful towards the end of the game."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs' win leaves Jose Riveiro without a Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby win, having lost the initial meeting.

With Amakhosi victory, the race for the Caf Champions League race becomes even tighter.

Currently, SuperSport United have the advantage having collected 36 points. Richards Bay are also in contention for the slot with nine matches remaining to complete the season.

IN TWO PICTURES:

Backpage

Backpage

Backpage

WHAT NEXT: Kaizer Chiefs' next assignment will be against Richards Bay, a match Zwane's men have to win to continue their surge toward the summit of the PSL table.