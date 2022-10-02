Kaizer Chiefs should have beaten AmaZulu by up to six, claims disappointed Zwane

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane believes his side would have won by up to six goals had they not been wasteful against AmaZulu in their MTN8 match.

Zwane feels his side should have won comfortably

Kaizer Chiefs coach rued clear opportunities they missed

Draw continues Amakhosi’s inconsistent run this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Second-half substitute Keagan Dolly cancelled out Gabadinho Mhango’s 13th minute goal for AmaZulu but Chiefs failed to capitalise on their numerical advantage after their opponents were reduced to 10 men nine minutes after the interval.

Zwane brought in Dolly at the start of the second half after his side struggled to get going in the opening stanza and he was rewarded in the 61st minute when the forward scored from Dillon Solomon’s cross but Amakhosi missed a number chances after, to the disappointment of their coach.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY? “If you don’t take your chances, you will end up chasing the game like we’ve been chasing the game,” Zwane told SuperSport TV as quoted by KickOff.

“We know we could have done better, we created a number of chances today. We could have easily scored four, five even six, it wasn’t to be in terms of scoring goals.”

“But look, we just made it difficult for ourselves. The fact that we conceded now we’re chasing the game. We’re going to Durban to make sure we have to win at least and not concede a goal. But we have to score goals there in Durban.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane fielded the same lineup as the one he went with against SuperSport United before the international break but it was the visitors who started strongly, scoring through Mhango’s left-footed shot, while restricting them from their goal for most parts of the first half.

Chiefs responded by introducing Dolly and their cause was helped further when Veluyeke Zulu was sent off shortly after. But after Dolly scored his first goal since August 9, the home side failed to take advantage with Ashley du Preez and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana guilty of missing clear opportunities.

The stalemate continues Chiefs’ inconsistent run this season as they have only won one of their last six matches, with four draws in between, which still leaves Zwane under pressure from a section of fans who are still not convinced by him.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZWANE? Chiefs travel to Swallows for a league clash on Wednesday after which they will take on Stellenbosch, Chippa United and TS Galaxy before the second leg of the MTN8 semi-final in Durban on October 23.