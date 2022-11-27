Kaizer Chiefs should give Khune a new deal - Baloyi

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brian Baloyi believes Itumeleng Khune “still has something to offer” and Amakhosi should extend his contract.

Khune's contract due to expire end of the season

He has enjoyed game time in this campaign

There is uncertainty on his future

WHAT HAPPENED? Khune's Chiefs contract expires at the end of the season and the 35-year-old goalkeeper's future is so far uncertain, but Baloyi feels the stopper should stay at Naturena. With Khune currently facing competition from the likes of Bruce Bvuma and Brandon Petersen, Baloyi says the veteran goal-minder should fight for his place in the team.

WHAT BALOYI SAID: “Khune, I know he has had injuries and all of that. Does he still have something to give to the game? I believe so,” Baloyi told KickOff.

“He has done a lot for the club. A relationship or a marriage is two-way, and there have been times when he was on top of his game, and he was demanding money and almost left the club. He did not leave the club. So the club, at some point, has to incentivise him, keep him.

“But him staying as well...he needs to understand that he needs to fight for his place to play and not be distracted. We would not want to see him going to play for a smaller club because it would do a lot of damage to his brand.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After battling injuries in the past few seasons and then falling out of favour with Stuart Baxter last term, Khune has reinvigorated himself. He reclaimed the number one jersey in the team this term before injury struck again. As Baloyi pleads for Khune’s case, the goalkeeper is part of players like Khama Billiat, Phathutshedzo Nange, Njabulo Blom, Erick Mathoho and Sifiso Hlanti who all have their contracts expiring at the end of the current season.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR KHUNE? Khune would be hoping to be back to full fitness when Chiefs play their next match against Golden Arrows on New Year’s eve. He would be keen to make use of the current World Cup break to work on his fitness.