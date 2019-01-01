Kaizer Chiefs should face reality ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns clash - Middendorp

The 60-year-old mentor won't allow Amakhosi to rest on their laurels following their victory over Masandawana

head coach Ernst Middendorp has admitted their recent Shell Helix Ultra Cup triumph has boosted the team's confidence ahead of their clash with .

Amakhosi stunned the Brazilians 4-2 in a high-profile friendly match, the Shell Helix Ultra Cup, at FNB Stadium over the weekend and the two teams will soon clash in a massive Premier Soccer League ( ) match on October 27.

Middendorp has since made it clear he won’t allow his players to get carried away by the impressive win over the reigning league champions.

“I am not going to get carried away in terms of the result and be dreaming about this. We have a lot to chat about in certain moments of the game," Middendorp told the media.

"Whatever we want to talk about, the attacking transitions and all that – we can do better and we have seen this in the second half."

The well-travelled tactician knows his side still needs to improve despite sitting at the top of the league standings - four points clear of second-placed .

"We have a clear understanding of what was good and what needs to improve," he added.

Sundowns, who are currently six points behind Chiefs on the league log, will be keen to cut the Soweto giants' lead when the two teams clash in Tshwane.

“It is definitely a confidence-increasing element (winning at the weekend). But we must face reality and that is October 27 at Loftus (Versfeld Stadium) or wherever," he continued.

"But we are very realistic, knowing what that game is all about."

Prior to their highly-anticipated league encounter, Chiefs and Sundowns will compete in the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 this weekend.

Chiefs are set to travel to the Mother City where they are scheduled to face on Saturday, while Sundowns will host FC in Tshwane on Sunday.