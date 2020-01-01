Kaizer Chiefs should blame senior pros or Bobby Motaung, not Gavin Hunt

It's been a disastrous start to the season for the Soweto giants, although the incoming coach can hardly be blamed

For new coach Gavin Hunt, it seems the timing of his appointment could not have been much worse.

Amakhosi have started the new season poorly under Hunt and their troubles have been put under the spotlight to an even greater extent after an embarrassing 5-0 aggregate defeat to in the MTN8 semi-finals.

The most obvious problem which Hunt has to contend with is that he cannot sign any new players until next season, due to the Fifa transfer ban handed to the club.

This has left him with an ageing, injury-prone team who largely seem devoid of any confidence, having had the league title snatched away from them on the final day of last season.

The failure to win the title last season now means the Glamour Boys have gone half a decade without winning a trophy, and because of the club's desire to hang on to their veteran players, many of the current playing staff have been at the team throughout the dry spell and will surely have had their confidence and self-belief eroded away after many years of the trophy drought.

Be that as it may, the accusation may well be levelled at the experienced heads in the Chiefs camp that they are not pulling their weight for the team as Hunt has every right to expect from them.

The likes of Itumeleng Khune, Bernard Parker, Willard Katsande and Daniel Akpeyi are closing in on their mid 30’s. Daniel Cardoso is 32 and Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Lebogang Manyama, Eric Mathoho and Khama Billiat are all 30 – the Amakhosi squad looks aged and jaded.

And to make matters worse, there’s been little urgency and leadership from the senior players, many of whom seem to be going through the motions.

Fans have picked this up, and so too have former Kaizer Chiefs players and others in the football fraternity who have recently directed criticism at some of the club’s veteran players.

“The Kaizer Chiefs structure is dead," former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye said after the 3-0 defeat by Pirates in the first leg of the MTN8. "I respect people but some players do not even deserve to be there. If you check, the real test came against Pirates.

"I said it at the start of the season that last season’s team never showed up," he added. “I’m talking about players, there is nobody new.

"I understand that [Hunt] didn’t sign players, but these are Kaizer Chiefs players."

Criticism has even come in from former Pirates star Teboho Moloi.

"The senior players need to pull their weight, they need to lead by example," he said. "I won’t pull any punches, senior players are letting him down.”

Should Chiefs' management also take the blame?

When things are not going well at Chiefs, the owner's son, Bobby Motaung, often seems to be cast as the fall guy.

Comments he made several years ago when he claimed that he didn't need to apply for his job, that it's a family business, rankled with fans. Motaung doesn't do himself much favours with some of his comments and his antics, which have included hosting a party during 's hard lockdown, required public condemnation from the club.

It's the business of football where Motaung, the Football Manager, is seemingly not excelling.

Should he even be held accountable for the transfer ban? After all, it was the irregular signing of Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana that has ultimately prevented Chiefs from renewing their squad with new arrivals.

Clearly, the (mis)management of Chiefs' squad and resources - the incomings and the outgoings - has left Hunt short as he looks to pull a beleaguered group off the floor as they look to bounce back from last season's disappointment.

How many of these players, some of whom are past their sell-by date, would have been moved on at a club being run correctly, with their eyes on growth and progression?

The Chiefs squad is badly in need of refreshing and this cannot be blamed solely on the transfer ban, but rather on a lack of vision and poor management over the past five to 10 years.