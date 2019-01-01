Kaizer Chiefs should attack their enemies in order to prove PSL title credentials - Tovey

The retired defender believes Amakhosi still have a long way to go before they can lift the league title

Legendary South African defender Neil Tovey says he is not convinced of ' title credentials.

The Soweto giants have a had a great start to the current 2019/20 winning six of their first eight matches.

As a result, Chiefs are placed at the top of the league standings - four points above second-placed .

Tovey, who enjoyed some success with Chiefs in the '90s, believes the real test for Naturena-based giants is yet to come.

“They got off to a good start and we commend them for that, but I am still not convinced,” Tovey told Isolezwe.

“I still want to see a Chiefs that attack its enemies, that chases league titles like they used to in the past.

The South African Football Association (Safa) technical director feels Chiefs have not faced the strongest sides in the league.

"There are games they still need to play with their opponents that are also chasing the league title that is where we will see if they are prepared for it," he added.

Amakhosi have failed to win a major trophy since 2015 and the 1996 (Afcon) winning captain says it is unacceptable.

“The truth is it has been a long time since Chiefs won a trophy which is unacceptable for a big team like Chiefs," he explained.

"Last season they couldn’t even finish in the top eight."

are expected to provide a real test for Chiefs when the two Gauteng giants clash in a league match in Tshwane on October 27.

Before facing Sundowns, Chiefs will lock horns with in the Telkom Knockout Cup Round of 16 match in the Mother City on Saturday.