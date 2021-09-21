Kaizer Chiefs ‘ship sinking more’ under Baxter - Muchichwa

The Amakhosi tactician returned for a second stint at the Soweto giants to replace Gavin Hunt but a club legend is not pleased with the current coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs utility player Robson Muchichwa is having issues with the Soweto giants conceding six goals in two matches, placing all the blame on head coach Stuart Baxter.

Chiefs recorded their second straight Premier Soccer League defeat when they lost 4-1 to new boys Royal AM at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

That was on the backdrop of a 2-0 defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns six days earlier.

Muchichwa feels Baxter is failing to fulfill his mandate of saving a “sinking ship” he inherited from his predecessor Gavin Hunt.

“The coach needs to pull up his socks because Chiefs need to win,” Muchichwa told Soccer Laduma.

“He needs to do his job. Chiefs are a winning team and they cannot go on like this. They can't concede six goals in two games. He was brought in to save a sinking ship, but it seems the ship is sinking more and more.

“Everyone in the team has to pull up their socks and play their role. They need to wake up because Chiefs are a big team.”

Apart from the two consecutive defeats, the Soweto giants have so far won just one league game this season after beating Baroka FC 2-1, a result which came after the 0-0 game against TS Galaxy in their campaign opener.

Baxter has come under fire for apologising after the defeat by Royal AM.

After former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Baxter blasted Baxter for asking for forgiveness, Muchichwa has also joined in with similar sentiments denouncing the apology.

“We don't need apologies, we need wins,” said Muchichwa.

“It's like these guys are continuing from what they were doing last season. I don't see any changes from the coach since he came in. A coach should not apologise, he should bring results.

“If a coach apologises, he is apologising for what? He was brought to save the sinking ship, but he is apologising.”

Chiefs will now seek to improve from their difficult run with a trip to Limpopo to face Marumo Gallants on Sunday.