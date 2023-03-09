Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has explained how he is putting in extra work to ensure his boss Arthur Zwane has less pressure.

Sheppard keen to help ease pressure on Zwane

Chiefs’ assistant putting in the shift to help his boss

Amakhosi coach has been blamed over poor results

WHAT HAPPENED? Zwane has faced the wrath of supporters who blame him for the team’s poor results this season, with a section of them calling for his sacking for not being up to the task.

The tactician has, however, maintained that his team are on the right path since they are still young and learning, calling on fans to back his project with the promise of good results in the near future.

Chiefs have not been able to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns for the PSL title and are still not sure if they will secure continental football next season, added to the fact that the Nedbank Cup represents their only opportunity to end their eight-year trophy drought.

Sheppard understands the pressure his boss is under, and is keen to help him as much as he can, so that he can at least sleep soundly.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “My role as coach Zwane’s assistant is to assist him in every possible way,” he told the club’s website. “I am there for him as support and when times are tough, he knows I’ve got his back one hundred percent.

“When he goes home at night, hopefully he can sleep well in the knowledge that he has all the support that he needs in the world, because we know what this job is about, being the coach of Kaizer Chiefs and the pressures that come with it.

“He knows he’s got me totally behind him, 24/7, and whatever is needed, I’m there for that.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs are fourth on the PSL table on 34 points, same as Orlando Pirates, and five behind second-placed SuperSport United, while Cape Town City and Richards Bay are also breathing down their necks.

Zwane’s men missed out on Champions League action in 2022-23 following a fifth-place finish last season and fans will not take it lightly if they are not involved again next term.

That means Zwane’s men will need to be consistent in their remaining eight matches, something that has been rare this campaign, leading to the frosty relationship with supporters.

WHAT’S NEXT? Chiefs host third-tier side Casric United in the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 on Sunday, a match they cannot afford to lose.