Kaizer Chiefs’ Sheppard discusses ‘huge’ Hunt influence on his career

The 43-year-old worked with the experienced coach at Naturena and also played for him at Bidvest Wits

Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Dillon Sheppard has discussed the influence Gavin Hunt had on his playing and management career.

Sheppard, who was recently confirmed as an assistant coach to Arthur Zwane for the Glamour Boys, also worked under Hunt in the previous regime.

He also played under the former Chippa United tactician and has now opened up on how much influence he has had on him.

"Huge, huge credit [must go to Gavin Hunt]," Sheppard told iDiski Times. "He gave me my debut at Seven Stars when I was 18, and I played 25 games in my first season.

"Funny enough he came to me and said, ‘you playing the next five games, doesn’t matter what you’re doing, you playing just get it over our head’.

"I played the five games, it wasn’t the greatest – but 25 games later that season, that was the start of my career, so yeah he played a huge role, and also for my coaching, I came to the end of my contract [at Wits], he came to me and said ‘you’re retiring’, I think it was at this stadium [FNB] where we won the league in the 2016/17 season."

Sheppard further narrated his transition into a coaching career, perhaps with the guidance of Hunt.

"He just said no ‘you’re retiring’ and I said ‘oh okay’, I thought I could still have played until I was 40. To be honest, it is what it is," he added.

"But I was already coaching, which made the transition really easy, and then he said, 'Come work with me as a second assistant and you can work as the coach with the DStv Diski Challenge squad'.

"I was still the U17 coach at the time, so I said okay and that’s where it started, so he played a huge role in getting me into coaching. At the DDC he was always there supporting me."

The tactician also recounted how he then handled some players who are still active in the Premier Soccer League.

"In the bubble when I told him about these youngsters need to come in the bubble, as he was like unsure… but the rest is history," he recalled.

"But now you see Rowan Human, Mpho Mathebula, and Janovane September all in the PSL as we talk – so yeah he played a huge role, a huge, huge role, and then I assisted him here. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, but that’s football – that’s football, so yeah."

Sheppard also worked under Stuart Baxter before the coach parted ways with Amakhosi before the 2021/22 season ended.