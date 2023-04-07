Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe has urged youngsters to emulate 'student of the game' Rhulani Mokwena by setting high standards.

WHAT HAPPENED: Mokwena has been a hit in his coaching career at Mamelodi Sundowns.

He was given the mandate to guide Masandawana in October last year, and currently, the team is enjoying a 22-match unbeaten run and recently won their sixth consecutive Premier Soccer League trophy.

The Brazilians are in the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup.

Motsepe has lauded the influence of the tactician despite being just 36 years old.

WHAT HE SAID: "Coach [Mokwena] was the youngest coach to win the PSL title back in the 2011/22 season, his path to the position of Head Coach at Mamelodi Sundowns was one that was not easily attained, especially at 35 years old," Motsepe told the club's magazine.

"He has been called ‘a genius’, ‘a student of the game’ and ‘a mastermind’. However, the lesson young people can learn from Rulani is that he holds himself to the highest standards.

"He does not cut corners when it comes to preparing for matches, and he takes his job very seriously; I doubt that there is a coach who works as hard as he does – that is the reason he is at the top of his game.

"For young people in any profession, the best thing you can do for your own personal growth is to demand the best of yourself and stay committed to your goals, even when you feel tired or demoralized."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cassius Mailula, Mduduzi Shabalala, Samkelo Zwane, and Monnapule Saleng are just some of the new crop of talent in Mzansi.

Mailula has already won his first PSL trophy and is enjoying continental football at just 21 years old. He has attracted interest from abroad.

Shabalala and Zwane are seen as the future of Chiefs and South African football at large.

Monnapule Saleng has been a hit at Caf Champions League-chasing Orlando Pirates. The four youngsters can definitely learn a thing or two from Mokwena.

WHAT NEXT: Mokwena hopes to help Masandawana win their second Caf Champions League title after winning their maiden one in 2016.