Kaizer Chiefs' Shabalala and Orlando Pirates starlet Radiopane named in SA squad for U23 Afcon qualifiers

Mduduzi Shabalala and Samkelo Zwane are some of the Kaizer Chiefs players in the SA squad preparing to play Congo in the 2023 U23 Afcon qualifiers..

Chiefs have five players in U23 squad

Zwane and Shabalala among the stars

U23 team chasing Olympic Games ticket

WHAT HAPPENED: Amakhosi produced just one player for the senior team, goalkeeper Brandon Petersen, ahead of the 2023 Afcon qualifier against Liberia.

However, it is not the case in the U23 squad that has been named to start preparations for the U23 Afcon qualifiers this month.

Amakhosi have managed to produce five players in the U23 preliminary squad named by coach David Notoane.

The tactician insists the selected players have a good performance record from previous assignments and that is why they were considered.

WHAT HE SAID: "Obviously this squad consists of players who did well in our matches in the earlier qualifying rounds, and those who are doing very well right now," Notoane told Safa Net.

"It is an exciting group of players and the tough job is to now finalise the traveling party after this preliminary selection."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane, and Shabalala are some of the stars on the team.

On-loan Orlando Pirates striker Boitumelo Radiopane has also been included in the squad to play Congo on Thursday, March 23, in the first leg, at Dobsonville Stadium. The second leg will be played a couple of days later at the Massamba-Debat Stadium.

WHO IS IN THE SQUAD?: Goalkeepers: Lincoln Vyver - Cape Town Spurs, Ephraim Mothibhedi - All Stars, Olwethu Mzimela - Amazulu, Bontle Molefe - Kaizer Chiefs

Defenders: Athenkosi Mcaba - Stellenbosch FC, Omega Mdaka - Kaizer Chiefs, Bradley Cross - Maritzburg Utd, Wayne Dortley - Cape Town Spurs, Siyanda Msani - Richards Bay, Keagan Johannes - SuperSport Utd, Olwethu Makhanya - Stellenbosch, Khaya Mfecane - Cape Town Spurs

Midfielders: Jayden Adams - Stellenbosch, Samkelo Zwane - Kaizer Chiefs, Puso Dithejane - Kaizer Chiefs, Christos Retsos - Aris Petroupolis, Ntando Nkosi - Mamelodi Sundowns, Ethan Brooks - Amazulu, Devin Titus - Stellenbosch, Rowen Human - Maritzburg United, Kgaugelo Chauke - Exeter City

Backpage

Forwards: Ashley Cupido - Cape Town Spurs, Boitumelo Radiopane - Cape Town Spurs, Antonio Van Wyk - Stellenbosch, Oswin Appolis - Pretoria Callies, Mduduzi Shabalala - Kaizer Chiefs, Thapelo Maseko - SuperSport Utd, Siya Ligendza - AFC Fylde, Yanela Mbuthuma - Richards Bay

WHAT NEXT: Notoane and his technical staff will now take time to gauge the called players before making final selection in the next few days.