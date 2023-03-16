Kaizer Chiefs’ Shabalala & Orlando Pirates’ Radiopane headline final South Africa U23 squad

Kaizer Chiefs’ Mduduzi Shabalala and Orlando Pirates wonderkid Boitumelo Radiopane headline South Africa’s Caf U23 Olympic qualifiers final squad.

Shabalala & Radiopane among key players in the squad

Foreign-based stars Retsos & Chauke also in the team

South Africa face Congo with eyes on 2024 Olympics ticket

WHAT HAPPENED? Chiefs’ 19-year-old sensation Shabalala and Pirates’ Radiopane, currently on loan at Cape Town Spurs, are among the star names in coach David Notoane’s final 23-man squad to face Congo Brazzaville in two crucial back-to-back Caf U23 Olympic qualifiers this month.

Shabalala has broken through the ranks at Chiefs this season, becoming a key member of coach Arthur Zwane’s squad for which he has scored two goals and provided one assist in 12 games. Radiopane, meanwhile was sent out on loan at the start of this season and has scored four goals in 14 matches for Spurs.

Notoane’s squad also has SuperSport United’s Thapelo Maseko, who had mistakenly been included in the Bafana Bafana squad earlier on Thursday, while TS Galaxy’s Kamogelo Mahlangu was included in the final list, despite not appearing on the preliminary squad.

Midfielders Christos Retsos and Kgaugelo Chauke are the only two foreign-based players in the 23-man shortlist.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I think this group is competitive and talented enough to help us get through this qualification round and qualify for the Under-23 Afcon,” said Notoane.

“To those players who didn’t make it, they also did very, very well and we will continue to monitor them going to June.

“A lot of them will have an opportunity to stake their claim in the team and of course, different sets of opposition require different sets of players, as is the norm with the national team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: South Africa will need to negotiate past Congo in the two matches which will also act as the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations set to take place in Morocco in June.

Notoane’s charges defied the odds to qualify for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and expectations are high that they will seal their ticket to the 2024 Games with relative ease.

WHAT’S NEXT? South Africa will face Congo in the first leg at Dobsonville Stadium on March 23 before travelling to Brazzaville for the second leg at the Massamba-Debat Stadium four days later.