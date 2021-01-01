Kaizer Chiefs: Seven players in danger of the exit door

Amakhosi's transfer ban, which ends at the end of this season, has seemingly forced coach Gavin Hunt to field players he does not want

This season has become an increasingly frustrating one for Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt and last weekend's Nedbank Cup loss to Richards Bay all but ended the club's hopes of silverware this season.

It would after all be a major surprise if Amakhosi manage to challenge for domestic league honours - they're 15 points behind Mamelodi Sundowns already. And the chances of this depleted Chiefs team conquering Africa in the Champions League are even remoter.

But back to the Nedbank Cup defeat. Looking to freshen things up and rest a few players, Hunt gave rare starts to a couple of players against Richards Bay. Most of them didn't work out and there were four substitutions made at half time at the FNB Stadium.

It was almost as if Hunt confirmed to himself that some players are a living on borrowed time at the club and are only there because of the transfer ban.

"A few people you give a chance here and there and obviously proves me right that they've....you know," Hunt said in his post-match interview with SuperSport.

Indeed there has been speculation of late that Hunt would prefer to part ways with some players before the end of the campaign, but has not been given this option by management.

Here are some of the players who could potentially be in their last few months at the club.

Siphelele Ntshangase

Hunt has been cagey when asked about Ntshangase's lack of match minutes. And after the former Black Leopards playmaker failed to impress against Richards Bay, he was subbed at half-time. A player of Ntshangase's quality should be on the pitch every week and it seems quite obvious now that his future lies elsewhere.

Bernard Parker

Parker was pulled off at half-time and replaced by Leonardo Castro, who went on the score. Unfortunately for Bafana Bafana's third-highest scorer, his best days seem behind him and Amakhosi can't afford to carry a striker who is not scoring or assisting.

Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya

Ntiya-Ntiya showed a complete lack of professionalism when he gave away a needless foul midway through the second half - he was already on a yellow card and he subsequently received another caution and was dismissed. Chiefs have several left-back options, but none of them have impressed and with Ntiya-Ntiya seemingly already down the pecking order - he's hardly played this season - Saturday's indiscretion probably saw him putting the final nail in his own Amakhosi coffin. Hunt will be desperate to get in someone like Sifiso Hlanti.

Yagan Sasman

Sasman featured early on in the season but after a couple of costly blunders and poor performances, he's hardly seen any action. That Hunt was looking to give some fringe players a run on Saturday and that Sasman didn't feature, shows how far the utility defender has fallen.

Darrel Matsheke

Hunt recently mentioned that central midfield is a concern for him. That's despite having numerous players in that position. Matsheke has been given a reasonable chance this season and has not done badly. But there is a feeling still that he's behind fellow Chiefs youth development players Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom in the pecking order, and when it comes to next season, Chiefs may want more experience in that position. The second half of the season could be crucial for Matsheke.

Willard Katsande

The Zimbabwean's lack of game-time speaks for itself and he's been very much a peripheral figure this term. He also didn't make it onto the park at all against Richards Bay and after a decade with the Glamour Boys, it seems his time there will be ending soon.

Itumeleng Khune

Unfortunately, all good things have to come to an end and after more than 15 fantastic years with the club, Khune's star seems to be waning. He can't even make the bench at the moment and has lost form, struggled with injury and weight issues and is not someone around whom a new team can be built.