Kaizer Chiefs set up Nedbank Cup final date against TS Galaxy

The Ke Yona Cup final fixture has been decided and Amakhosi will face off with Galaxy

The Nedbank Cup semi-finals are a thing of the past as the focus now turns to the final where TS Galaxy will face Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, May 18 at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The first match of the semi-finals saw National First Division (NFD) side Galaxy eliminate Premier Soccer League ( ) side Golden Arrows from the tournament at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium.

Dan Malesela's charges shocked Abafana Bes’thende in extra time following a 1-1 draw in regulation time as they scored two goals through Zakhele Lepasa, whose brace helped Galaxy to a 3-1 win.

The Mpumalanga-based club which was only established in May 2018 will make its way to the final for the first time having knocked out Umvoti FC, Jomo Cosmos, Cape Umoya United, and Arrows from the competition.

On the other hand, Chiefs are through to the Nedbank Cup final for the first time since 2013 after beating Chippa United on Saturday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

The Soweto giants endured a trophy drought curing coach Steve Komphela’s three-year reign and they will be looking to German tactician Ernst Middendorp to guide them to their first major trophy since 2015.

Record 13-time Nedbank Cup champions Chiefs reached the final having eliminated Tornado FC, The Magic FC, and from the lucrative tournament.

A convincing victory via a 4-2 scoreline courtesy of strikes from Dumisani Zuma, Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, Bernard Parker and Khama Billiat should give Chiefs more belief heading to the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.