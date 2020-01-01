Kaizer Chiefs set to face Mamelodi Sundowns in first league match of 2020-21 PSL season

Both Amakhosi and the Brazilians have new coaches but they will be determined to get their season off to a winning start

The 2020-21 season is set to get underway on October 24 with some exciting fixtures on the menu.

But this is expected to be a congested fixture list with matches set to be played after every three days due to the coronavirus.

The league has already confirmed that MTN8 games will be played behind closed doors.

According to a fixture list circulating on social media, will begin their title defence with a visit to at FNB Stadium.

have a trip to Durban to face for their opening league fixture of the new campaign.

While all eyes will be on the match between Amakhosi and Brazilians, there are other encounters to look forward to.

FC, who recently suspended coach Dylan Kerr, will be at home against on October 24.

There will be there more fixtures on the same day with Bloemfontein hosting Golden Arrrows at Dr Molemela Stadium.

are scheduled to take on at Cape Town Stadium while SuperSport United will be at home against Black at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

New PSL boys Swallows FC, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and TS Galaxy will all be in action on the same weekend.

The Dube Birds will travel to the Western Cape to face Stellenbosch FC while TTM will lock horns with TS Galaxy in a match that is expected to draw a lot of interest among the South African football fans.

Swallows beat the automatic promotion from the NFD while TTM and TS Galaxy bought and respectively, and it will be interesting to see how the pair three clubs fare in the top-flight.

Both Swallows and TS Galaxy have been busy in the transfer market in preparation for the upcoming season, and expectations are high on both teams.

The two matches (Stellenbosch vs Swallows and TTM vs TS Galaxy) will take place on Sunday, October 25.

The second batch of fixtures will see Kaizer Chiefs visit Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on October 27 while Mamelodi Sundowns will be at home against TTM a day later.

On October 28, Pirates will host Stellenbosch at Orlando Stadium at 19:30.

According to reports, the first Soweto Derby of the season will take place on January 31.