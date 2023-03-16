Kaizer Chiefs set to complete Mendieta and Mthethwa deals? - coach Barker opens up on proposed transfers

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker is concerned they might end up being a less competitive side if they continue losing their best players.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in the Stellenbosch duo of attacker Junior Mendieta and central midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa. Amakhosi were said to be keen on Mthethwa in January as a direct replacement for Njabulo Blom and could be back for the 28-year-old at the end of the season.

The Soweto giants are also said to be targeting Medieta and have opened talks with the Cape Winelands side to sign the Argentine.

But Barker says he can no longer afford to lose some of his best players as he mentions Mendieta. The Stellenbosch is keen on retaining their players ahead of next season.

WHAT BARKER SAID: “Personally as a coach I want us to be successful, I want us to start challenging higher up on the league table and having Cup runs like we have [at the moment in the Nedbank Cup],” said Barker as per Phakaaathi.

“If we want to do that it is important that we start being the team that doesn’t lose its best players and we are able to retain our best players.

“So, if we are able to retain our young players that we have – five of them are selected for the Under-23 preliminary squad. Plus players like Mendieta and Mthethwa, Iqraam Rayners, those are the experienced players that we brought and they have the quality.

“It is important for us as a football club to also be successful and that will be by retaining the players that we have.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before the start of the current season, Chiefs did business with Stellenbosch on striker Ashley du Preez and defender Zitha Kwinika. Du Preez has been struggling for goals while Kwinika has dished out average performances.

If Chiefs sign Mendieta, they would have captured the Argentine who has been likened to Mamelodi Sundowns’ Gaston Sirino. Mthethwa is a player with a rising profile after being called up for Bafana Bafana last year.

WHAT NEXT FOR MENDIETA & MTHETHWA? The two Stellenbosch players would want to continue with good performances and continue being attractive on the transfer market.