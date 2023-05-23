Kaizer Chiefs set to complete Mdantsane transfer? Cape Town City coach Tinkler drops hint

Cape Town City coach Eric Tinkler has discussed the transfer situation at his club as he readies to lose some of his star players.

Mdantsane came close to joining Chiefs in January

Amakhosi have reportedly rekindled their interest

CT City coach Tinkler gives biggest hint

WHAT HAPPENED? A number of City players have been linked with various Premier Soccer League as well as overseas clubs. The biggest rumour has been on Khanyisa Mayo who is said to have attracted the interest of Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

Chiefs are also said to be after the signature of City midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane with Tinkler having previously disclosed that Amakhosi came close to signing his linkman in January.

The Soweto giants have reportedly rekindled their interest in Mdantsane and Tinkler appears to have resigned to the possibility of losing the star midfielder. He says they have already made decisions on players facing the exit door while also saying an announcement on the 28-year-old will be made.

WHAT TINKLER SAID: “There will be some players that will be leaving us but those decisions, believe it or not, they've all been made,” said Tinkler as per SABC Sport.

“The one issue that we have and I tell agents, we got too many foreigners in our squad currently.

“We have seven foreign players and we have to make a decision on two of them because we can only keep five. So, there will be one or two changes in terms of the foreign spots.

“We will obviously announce that when it's the right time. With regards to Mdantsane again that announcement will be made at the right time.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Chiefs sign Mdantsane, that could mean Phathutshedzo Nange will not have his contract renewed amid reported SuperSport United interest in him. It also spells an uncertain future for Cole Alexander.

The arrival of the City star will also see more competition for George Matlou and Kamohelo Mahlatsi who both struggled to assert themselves in their first season at Naturena.

While Zwane has been preferring younger players in his rebuilding project Mdantsane would add more experience n a midfield that had Siyethemba Sthebe as the only experienced player playing regularly.

WHAT NEXT FOR MDANTSANE? The upcoming days will be crucial for Chiefs fans to know if Mdantsane will be a new addition at Naturena.