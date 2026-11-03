Kaizer Chiefs set to complete major signing of Bafana Bafana star Elias Mokwana

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Amakhosi are on the verge of securing a significant boost to their attacking department as they close in on the signing of a Bafana international. The 27-year-old winger has reportedly agreed to personal terms and is now expected to finalise his move to Naturena this week.

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Amakhosi land long-term transfer target

Kaizer Chiefs are finally set to land the signature of Elias Mokwana, a player who has been on the club's radar for a significant period. The Soweto giants are currently putting the finishing touches on a deal that will see the Bafana Bafana winger join as a free agent.

While the agreement is at a very advanced stage, there are still crucial formalities to be concluded before the deal is officially registered. The most significant remaining hurdle for the former Sekhukhune United star is a comprehensive medical examination.

The pursuit of Mokwana represents a persistent effort by the Amakhosi hierarchy to bolster their creative options. The club had previously expressed interest in the winger two years ago, but he ultimately chose a different path at that time.

A winding road back to South Africa

Mokwana's journey to Naturena has been anything but straightforward, involving stints in North Africa and the Middle East. After leaving Sekhukhune United in August 2024 for a fee estimated at R7 million, he joined Tunisian giants Espérance de Tunis. His time in Tunisia was followed by a loan spell at Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hazem, as he looked to test himself in different tactical environments across the continent and beyond.

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The winger became a free agent in September after his association with Esperance officially came to an end. Shortly after his departure from the Tunisian side, Mokwana was heavily linked with a move to Moroccan powerhouse Wydad Athletic Club.

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During his period of uncertainty, Mokwana returned to his home province of Mpumalanga to weigh up his future career prospects. It was during this hiatus that Chiefs made their move, offering the 27-year-old a platform to showcase his skills in the Betway Premiership once again. The deal is nearing its conclusion, according to information provided by SABC Sport.

What Mokwana brings to Naturena

The arrival of the Bafana star is expected to provide Chiefs with a much-needed injection of pace and directness in the final third. Known for his ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations, Mokwana offers a different profile to the current attacking options available to the coaching staff.

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Tactically, his presence allows for more flexibility in the wide areas, providing the manager with a genuine outlet on the flanks. The fact that he arrives as a free agent is a major boost for the club's recruitment strategy, allowing them to allocate resources elsewhere while still landing a high-calibre international.

This second chance at joining Chiefs marks a significant chapter in Mokwana's career after his 2024 move to Naturena failed to materialise. The supporters will be eager to see how the winger integrates into the starting eleven and whether he can provide the spark required to transform their attacking output.