Kaizer Chiefs set Puso Dithejane and Omega Mdaka price tags - report

Kaizer Chiefs are said to be seeking over a R1-milion from two promising full-backs.

Chiefs reportedly demand handsome amount from players

Two players allegedly refused to be ball boys

Chiefs are releasing these two players for misconduct

WHAT HAPPENED: A report suggests that PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs are seeking a sum of R1.5 million for each of the two youth players they are releasing due to alleged misconduct. The club has opted to issue termination letters to defenders Puso Dithejane and Unathi Mdaka, effectively making them free agents.

Chiefs have made it clear that they will only formally release these players if potential suitors are willing to meet their demand of R1.5 million for each player. The club justifies this fee as compensation for the training and development provided to the players, which is deemed appropriate for a club contributing to the growth of youth players between the ages of 12 and 21.

WHAT WAS SAID: "There is a process involving this matter, but from the club side nothing to divulge at this stage," said Chiefs' communications officer Vina Maphosa, as per SABC Sport.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fifa also gives the green light to academy teams to claim money each time a player is transferred internationally until they are 23 years old. Reports emerged last week that Chiefs had suspended several players from their reserve team for refusing to be used as ball-boys.

Dithejane has been training with the Amakhosi's first team and even had the opportunity to represent Bafana Bafana in the 2023 Cosafa Cup.

On the other hand, Mdaka was reportedly one of the promising young talents slated to join the senior team for their Carling Knockout round of 16 match against AmaZulu last month.

However, as per the report, the duo chose to decline this opportunity, while their teammates eventually made their way to the venue. It's worth noting that all of them are currently under suspension by the club.

WHAT'S NEXT: Mdaka and Dithejane have been given provisional clearance letters.

However, the jury is out on whether they will be able to leave the club with the said demand amount being the monkey on their back.