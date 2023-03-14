SuperSport United are searching for a venue for their match against Kaizer Chiefs which could be crucial in the PSL top two race.

SuperSport and Callies are homeless

Matsatsantsa searching for a venue for the Chiefs clash

Zwane is under pressure to secure a top two finish

WHAT HAPPENED?: Matsatsantsa and NFD side Pretoria Callies have been forced out of the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria as the venue does not meet PSL standards.

The two clubs are now pondering over alternative venues with SuperSport scheduled to host Chiefs on May 13.

Callies team manager Nemulodi Ndinae explained why the 2010 Fifa World Cup training venue was banned by the PSL.

WHAT DID NDINAE SAY?: “PSL needs the stadium to be renovated because its condition is not good,” Pretoria Callies team manager Nemulodi Ndinae told FARPost.

“If you look at the tunnel to the dressing rooms, you can see when it’s raining, water pours inside the stadium. So, that’s one of the reasons they are stopping us from playing there.”

“We will see, but I think our game against TTM will be played in Vaal. That is where we will take that game on Wednesday," he continued.

“Then the other games, we’ll see where to go if it’s not Vaal again. We’re also considering TUT, but if there will be plenty of activities there, we will go to Vaal.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: SuperSport are currently embroiled in battle with Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay in the race to finish in position two in the PSL and qualify for next season's Caf Champions League.

Chiefs' head coach Arthur Zwane is under pressure to lead the Soweto giants to a second spot finish and their game against SuperSport could be key to his future at the club.

SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews has recently hinted that Ellis Park Stadium could host the club's clash against Chiefs and it could be one of the options going forward, due to its ability to pull a large crowd.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SUPERSPORT AND CHIEFS?: Matsatsantsa will be away to Pirates on Saturday as they look to make it three wins in a row in the PSL.

Chiefs, who have won their last three games, are scheduled to face Maritzburg in Pietermaritzburg on the same day.