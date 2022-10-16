Kaizer Chiefs' senior stars letting Amakhosi coach Zwane down

The Glamour Boys had gone into the break 1-0 up but allowed the Chilli Boys to score twice in the second half in Durban

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane should not be blamed for Saturday night's 2-1 reverse to Chippa United at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

It was a tough one to take for Zwane and you could see how upset he was after the game in his post-match interview.

Not only did Amakhosi blow the chance to win a fourth straight game and build more momentum, but they also wasted the opportunity to put pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns by going top of the log.

Instead they lie fourth on the table and are back in the mode where they have been all too often in recent years – inconsistent and full of self-doubt.

What will be adding to Zwane's pain is that the Chippa match was there for the taking as the Glamour Boys missed a host of scoring chances both before the Chilli Boys equalised, as well in the dying minutes - when it was almost like a comedy of errors as Chiefs missed chance after chance.

One of those misses was from substitute Khama Billiat, who blazed the ball over an open goal when he could easily have prodded it low past the goalkeeper.

More guilty was another senior Amakhosi star, Keagan Dolly, who missed two or three really good opportunities on the night. Also wasteful with great chances were Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana and Siyethemba Sithebe.

Dolly and Billiat have not produced as they should this season and it's in games like this one - potentially pivotal matches in a season, when a coach needs to be able to count on his senior statesmen.

The Chiefs mentor also lamented his team's lax attitude, saying it was like 'they had won the game before it started."

Zwane will have warned his men against complacency and it was up to them to show the necessary hunger and focus on the field.

But that never really happened and again it could be said that some of the older heads on the field; the likes of Dolly, Sifiso Hlanti and Edmilson Dove could have done more to set the tone.

Not that any Chiefs player should need to be told to work hard and give 110% for every game and a disappointed Zwane spoke afterwards about his side's failure to press and put pressure on Chippa in the way they had done in previous matches.

There were also several unnecessary defensive slips which added to the feeling that Chiefs were their own worst enemies in Durban on Saturday evening.

There's only so much a coach can do and it's not Zwane's fault the Soweto club are not top of the PSL tonight - instead, his players should be left feeling they threw away a game they could have won.