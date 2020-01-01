Kaizer Chiefs' senior players are letting Hunt down - Orlando Pirates legend Moloi

The Buccaneers great feels some established Amakhosi players are the source of the team's woes

Former midfielder Teboho Moloi has taken a swipe at ' senior players, saying they are to blame for the team’s struggle for form and not coach Gavin Hunt.

Chiefs have started the 2020/21 season on a low, having won just two of the six matches they have played across all competitions so far.

Glaring defensive frailties have defined Chiefs' term so far together with what appears like a toothless strikeforce where no forward has a goal to their name.

More teams

Criticism is mounting on Leonardo Castro who has missed clear-cut chances as well as his attacking partner Khama Billiat.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Lebogang Manyama and Bernard Parker have also not been spared of the disapproval, while at the back Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso and Yagan Sasman have received some condemnation for their performances.

“He [Hunt] has to blend in those youngsters with the senior players and the senior players need to pull their weight, they need to lead by example. I won’t pull any punches back, senior players are letting him down,” Moloi told Marawa TV.

“I looked at the transition when they lost the ball to let Pirates score the first goal in the derby [MTN semi-final, second leg]. You look at their central midfielders, you look at [Eric] Mathoho and Cardoso, they were still positioning themselves when that counter-attack took place.

“For players that have been with Chiefs and in the for so many years with the experience they have, they know that they are the two most experienced defenders. They need to guide from the back, they don’t need to be found in sixes and sevens and even when they had to chase, to try and not to concede, you could see it was a half-hearted performance.

“He [Hunt] needs to start from scratch, to start with the defence. He needs to teach them the principles of defence, he needs to get into their heads to get the experienced players to pull their weight.

Article continues below

“He should tell everyone that I’m starting from zero with the youngsters that I believe, that in defence, they will do certain things for me. Then you move now to the next stage with your team.”

While senior players have been fingered for Chiefs’ woes, Hunt has expressed his faith in youngsters he says he will hand as much game time as possible.

This has seen Njabulo Blom being preferred to a veteran like Willard Katsande, while Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and 17-year-old Keletso Sifama are also enjoying some playing minutes whenever they are fit.