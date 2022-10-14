Kaizer Chiefs' Sekgota reveals how Arthur Zwane has improved his game at Amakhosi

Kgaogelo Sekgota suggests Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane is the secret behind his improved performances after allowing him freedom on the pitch.

Sekgota joined Chiefs two seasons ago

He has been impressive this season

Winger explains how Zwane has improved him

WHAT HAPPENED: Despite initial early inconsistencies in the Premier Soccer League by Amakhosi this season, the winger has been performing well and started in the last nine matches for the team.

The 25-year-old has been dazzling and he is one of the reasons why the team has bounced back to the fourth position on the table with 17 points from the 10 games they have played this season.

The former Swallows player has revealed why he has improved in the ongoing campaign.

WHAT HE SAID: "He [Zwane] encouraged me to keep on doing what I like and also he advises me what to do at the right moment at the right time," Sekgota said as quoted by iDiski Times. "He helped me a lot, he encouraged me and I’m grateful for his support."

Backpage

AND WHAT MORE: "There are changes, there are new players, there are new teammates, the new style of play, new coach, the support that we have as a team, the way we encourage each other. Things have been looking better," Sekgota added.

"For me to be playing at this moment, I have to thank the coach for the opportunity that he gave me. And also all my teammates, the experienced players that we have, pushing us as youngsters to improve our skills."

backpagepix

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The winger joined Chiefs from Swallows two seasons ago. In the 2021/22 campaign, he played 18 league matches but did not score or assist.

However, he has managed to get an assist this season after nine matches and cemented his place in the first team owing to his versatility.

WHAT NEXT: The attacker will be hoping to be involved when Chiefs host Chippa United on Saturday in the PSL game.