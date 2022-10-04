Former Portugal youth international Zequinha has explained why he thinks Kaizer Chiefs attacker Kgaolelo Sekgota should return to Europe.

The Amakhosi star is now a regular starter

He even made a return to the Bafana Bafana fold

Now tipped to continue improving and go back to Europe

WHAT HAPPENED? Sekgota is enjoying more game time this season under coach Arthur Zwane. Zequinha was Sekgota's teammate at Victoria Setubal and believes the Chiefs star is now mature to handle the demands of playing in the Primeira Liga. He says playing for Chiefs has helped the attacker to deal with pressure and he can now return to Portugal. Zequinha further explains why the Chiefs star would thrive in a more competitive league.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I think he is destined to explode into a big player for South Africa,” Zequinha told KickOff.

“This kid is strong in one-on-one situations and can eliminate anyone on his day because he also has the pace. For me, I believe that he is someone who can still come back and play in Europe, but the issue is that he needs to maintain the focus on the job that he is employed to do now at his team.

“He has enough qualities to be a player who can come back and play in Portugal. Which team doesn't want a player as quick as him?

“He came to Europe when he was young and so maybe if he is to return now, he will be mature and able to handle the demands of being here. I think he is going to be more prepared now since he is playing for the biggest club in South Africa and understands the pressure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Returning to Europe could help Sekgota become a Bafana regular and would grow his career. After starting just two Premier Soccer League games last season, he has been in the lineup five times already this term. He is positioning himself for bigger things in his career.

STORY IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SEKGOTA? The 25-year-old hopes to continue enjoying more game time and further boost his career. The season is still long for Chiefs with many games to play. Amakhosi now prepare to face Swallows FC in a league game on Wednesday and Sekgota will hope to continue his decent form.