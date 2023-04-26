Kaizer Chiefs’ Sekgota breaks silence on lack of game time, Dolly's injury could hand him chance

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Kgaogelo Sekgota has opened up on his struggles in his second season at Naturena.

Sekgota has been struggling for game time since February

He had started the season as a regular

The winger comments on his lack of playing time

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old started the season as a regular starter but has now become a bit-part player. He even attracted the attention of Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who called-up him up for the September and November camps last year.

But as Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane started sidelining him, Sekgota also lost his Bafana spot. The former Bidvest Wits player's sidelining even sparked rumours that he could be on his way out of Naturena. The winger has now broken his silence on his recent struggles.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I have been working hard and getting motivation from the technical team,” Sekgota told Chiefs’ website.

“Obviously, everything has its moment. All in good time, so it’s good. The team has been doing well.

“We won a few games in a row, and obviously it’s sad when, as Kaizer Chiefs, you lose a game [against Sekhukhune last weekend] but we still have a lot to play for.

“We’ve got the Nedbank Cup semi-final. We’ve got some games left to finish the season very well, as far up as possible. The team is working very hard, daily, and we are ready for anything that comes.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Keagan Dolly injured and doubtful for Amakhosi’s Premier Soccer League trip to Chippa United on Thursday, Zwane could turn to the dreadlocked winger.

It would be another chance for Sekgota to prove to the Soweto giants' tactician that he deserves regular minutes. With Chiefs also having struggled in their last two games, Zwane could also try to shake things up in his squad by including Sekgota.

WHAT NEXT FOR SEKGOTA? The Soweto giants prepare to visit Chippa United on Thursday and Sekgota would be hoping to be selected in the starting line-up if Dolly does not recover in time