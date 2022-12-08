Kaizer Chiefs' Samkelo Zwane should strive to reach Essien's level - Nengomasha

Kaizer Chiefs legend Tinashe Nengomasha believes Samkelo Zwane can become a global star like Michael Essien if he moves abroad.

Nengomasha feels Zwane will be a world-beater if he moves abroad

The Chiefs academy product has made one appearance in the PSL

Zwane will be hoping to feature against Arrows later this month

WHAT HAPPENED? The 20-year-old is a very promising defensive midfielder in the mould of Nengomasha who is considered among the greatest midfielders in the history of the PSL.

Nengomasha remains the only defensive midfielder to have won both the PSL Footballer of the Year and Player's Player accolades.

Zwane is a reserve team player who is on the fringes of the Amakhosi first team having made his PSL debut against Stellenbosch FC two months ago.

Nengomasha believes the player nicknamed Mangethe has the potential to become better than him and he urged the youngster to move abroad and strive to reach Ghana and Chelsea legend Essien's level.

WHAT DID NENGOMASHA SAY? "Samkelo is the same age I was when I joined Chiefs. He should not put pressure on himself. People will always compare," Nengomasha told Isolezwe.

"Maybe he plays like me and maybe he is better than me. I feel humbled that people compare him with me. He should continue to do what he is doing so that he grows well.

"There is pressure at Chiefs that he must be able to withstand. The good thing is that he is playing under a coach [Arthur Zwane] who knows this pressure. What he [Samkelo] has to do is work hard and strive to reach the level of top players in Africa such as Michael Essien (Ghana) who is known all over the world," the former Zimbabwe international continued.

"He should go on to play in Europe. We need talented players like Samkelo to boost Southern African football because we don't have many players playing in Europe [from the Cosafa region]. That's the only thing that can strengthen our countries' national teams."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zwane, whose father is Orlando Pirates legend Eugene Zwane, is yet to be officially promoted to the first team and he is still on a development contract.

However, Mangethe has been training with the first team with the current DStv Diski Challenge campaign having been halted until next year and it is an opportunity for the youngster to impress coach Zwane.

Samkelo, who made his debut for the South Africa under-23 national team last month, is competing with the likes of Njabulo Blom, Yusuf Maart, Cole Alexander and Phathutshedzo Nange for a place in Chiefs' starting line-up.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR SAMKELO?: The youth international will be hoping to feature for Amakhosi when the current PSL season resumes at the end of this month.

Chiefs will be away to Lamontville Golden Arrows on December 31 as the league restarts following a break enforced by the ongoing 2022 Fifa World Cup finals in Qatar.