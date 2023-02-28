Ex-referee Andile 'Ace' Ncobo insists Kaizer Chiefs' Christian Saile deserved a red card for a cynical foul against Orlando Pirates' Innocent Maela.

Saile tackled Maela dangerously in Soweto Derby

Congolese striker shown a yellow card

Ncobo comments on the incident at Soccer City

WHAT HAPPENED: Chiefs maintained their dominance in the recent Premier Soccer League Soweto Derbies with a 1-0 win last weekend at the FNB Stadium courtesy of Olisa Ndah's own goal.

However, Pirates finished the game with 10 players after their captain Innocent Maela was sent off for a last-man foul against Saile.

Former Fifa referee Ncobo believes the Congolese attacker could have been dismissed within the first 30 minutes of the match for a cynical challenge that might have left Maela on crutches.

WHAT HE SAID: "If a player who challenges an opponent and lunges for the ball, whether with one or both feet, from the side, from the front, from the rear, using excessive force and endangering, is guilty of serious foul play, serious foul-play is a red card offense," Ncobo told Extra-Time.

"That should have been a red card, no debate should be entered into it. You see it's excessive force, lunging, endangering the safety of an opponent. Look at that.

"The only thing that saved his leg from breaking was the fact that his boot did not catch on the turf. Had his boot caught on the turf, that ankle would’ve gone."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The ex-referee insists the magnitude of the game should not have stopped the officials from effectively executing their duties.

"What is a derby? As a referee, I don’t know what a derby is. I know a football match is 90 minutes, and there is excessive force, endangering the safety of the opponent – simple."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The claims by Ncobo underline the importance of the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the Premier Soccer League.

Recently, the newly appointed Safa referees committee chairman Victor Gomes commented on the need to have the technology in the South African game.

WHAT NEXT: After Saturday's game, Amakhosi will have another crucial game away against Richards Bay while the Sea Robbers will fight for bragging rights against Swallows in another Soweto Derby.