Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane felt that his charges threw the game away after losing to Golden Arrows on Sunday ahead of the Soweto Derby clash.

Zwane was left to rue his side's missed chances

The 49-year-old refused to criticize his players

Amakhosi are set to renew their rivalry with Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED?: The Soweto giants were pegged back twice after going ahead through Sifiso Hlanti and Mduduzi Shabalala in an enthralling PSL encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

However, Ntsako Makhubela and Knox Mutizwa (brace) got the goals for Arrows that secured the win over Chiefs who will be licking their wounds ahead of Saturday's blockbuster encounter against Orlando Pirates.

Zwane pointed out that although his side played in patches, they had enough chances to win the game and he also admitted that it is not nice to lose a game just before they lock horns with the Buccaneers.

WHAT DID ZWANE SAY?: "Look, we gave the game away, an easy game for me, you look at the number of chances we created first-half, you look at the goals, how we conceded the goals as well," Zwane told SuperSport TV.

"I mean we were just flat, actually we were playing in patches but whenever we were going forward we looked dangerous but did not take our chances.

"Actually we created enough chances to win this game and could have defended better, unfortunately we did not take those chances. But yes, it's part of the game but can't falter the performance of the boys," he continued.

"As I said we were playing in patches in terms of our patterns of play, the movement off the ball, we were just not ourselves today from the beginning but whenever we managed to beat the first line of confrontation, we looked dangerous that we could score.

"But as I said, we were on and off, we could have done better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The defeat saw Chiefs continue their inconsistency in the PSL as they have now recorded a defeat, draw and win in their last three matches in the competition.

The Glamour Boys also remained fifth on the league standings and their ambitions of finishing in the top two positions took a knock.

Zwane's side cannot afford to drop points again when they take on Pirates.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CHIEFS?: Amakhosi will square off with Bucs in front of a packed FNB Stadium in Nasrec.

Chiefs are undefeated in their last four league matches against Bucs having recorded four successive wins over their arch-rivals.