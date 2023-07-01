A showdown could be witnessed between Kaizer Chiefs and Richards Bay as the Natal Rich Boyz claim Ranga Chivaviro is their player.

Gallants announced Chivaviro is heading to Chiefs

But Richards Bay insist he is their player

A fight for the striker could ensue

WHAT HAPPENED? Chivaviro was on Friday confirmed as an Amakhosi player by his former club Marumo Gallants. This puts to bed widespread reports that Orlando Pirates were leading the race to sign the striker.

Late last season, reports started emerging that Richards Bay has entered into an agreement with the 30-year-old. The Natal Rich Boyz chairman, Jomo Biyela said Chivaviro signed a two-year contract with them.

WHAT WAS SAID: "We have seen a statement, but as a club, we know our story. So, we will not get into any debate about him," Biyela told Ukhozi FM as per SABC Sport.

"We have signed him for two years with an option. We cannot act on statements that do not talk about us; we will only respond once he is unveiled elsewhere."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Richards Bay present proof that Chivaviro signed a binding contract with them, it could make the player's deal with Amakhosi invalid. It would derail Chiefs' plans to get it right in the transfer market after a string of transfer blunders in recent seasons.

The signing of Chivaviro by the Soweto giants appears to be spot-on after the player proved himself both in the Premier Soccer League and Caf Confederation Cup last season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIVAVIRO? With Chiefs having started their pre-season training, it is not yet clear if Chivaviro has joined them for training but he could officially be unveiled as an Amakhosi player in the next few days.