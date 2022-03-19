Kaizer Chiefs revel in arbitration ruling after winning PSL case

Kaizer Chiefs have welcomed the decision by South African Football Association arbitrator, Nazeer Cassim SC, who ruled in their favour on Friday.

The Soweto giants had been charged by PSL after they failed to honour their assignments against Cape Town City and Golden Arrows in 2021 owing to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp in December.

Upon making the ruling, Cassim stated the matches should be replayed, thus giving the Glamour Boys a huge boost in their season campaign.

"It is my view that KC [Chiefs] was justified in not fielding teams for the fixtures on December 4 and December 8, 2021. These two games must be replayed," Cassim’s judgment read.

Chiefs have now revealed their happiness by stating justice has been served.

What did Chiefs statement say?

“Kaizer Chiefs are pleased that justice has been served by the arbitration ruling handed down at SAFA on Friday afternoon by Advocate Nazeer Cassim SC after the Club challenged the League’s decision to charge Amakhosi for being unable to fulfill two fixtures due to a massive Covid-19 outbreak that befell us in December 2021,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“The decision we took to request the postponement of matches late last year was in the interest of safety for all concerned, our families, football colleagues, and all the stakeholders involved in the game.

“And, now that the matches will be played, it is in the interest of football that points should be won or lost through matches played on the field of play as opposed to the boardrooms.

“We want to thank everyone who supported our cause. We are also grateful this ruling will return the value to our sponsors, Amakhosi supporters, and the League’s sponsors.

“We truly feel vindicated by the decision and look forward to playing the two outstanding DStv Premiership matches.”

Chiefs are currently sitting third on the 16-team table with 35 points from 19 matches. They are 16 points behind table leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns. Amakhosi are preparing to take on Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium on Saturday.